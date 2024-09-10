Vaibhav Tatwawadi: Would Love To Be Involved In A Film Based On Dance

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 10 (IANS) The 'Article 370' fame Vaibhav Tatwawadi has shared about his passion for dancing, expressing his desire to be a part of a full-fledged dance movie.

Vaibhav, who was last seen in the supernatural thriller 'A Wedding Story' shared: "I would love to be involved in a based on dance because, although I have performed on stage at various functions, I have not yet been part of a full-fledged dance movie. It will be a great opportunity for me to showcase my dance skills on a huge canvas. Dance is a stress buster for me; it is meditative at times and can change my mood within seconds."

Sharing his passion for dance, Vaibhav said: "I have been dancing since my childhood. Since kindergarten, I have continued to dance and have trained in different styles. My training made me more confident over the years. Though I am quite shy in real life, I have always loved performing on stage. I remember the first time I danced on stage was to a song called 'Muqabla' by the brilliant Prabhu Deva sir.”

He went on to say, "My preferred style of dance is freestyle. I feel in this form people can notice your versatility. When it comes to dance, I look up to Govinda sir because I have grown up watching him. He puts his soul into his dancing, which has been a great inspiration for me. Look at any of his dance performances- his body language and expressions are priceless."

Meanwhile, 'A Wedding Story' also features Mukti Mohan, Akshay Anand, and Rajoshi Barua aka Piloo Vidyarthi.

Vaibhav started his career as a theatre actor. He started his career with television, and made his Marathi film debut in 2014 with Santosh Manjrekar's 'Surajya'.

He has then appeared in movies like-- 'Hunterrr', 'Coffee Ani Barach Kahi', 'Bajirao Mastani', 'Cheater', 'Lipstick Under My Burkha', 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi', 'Tribhanga', and 'Operation Valentine'.

Vaibhav essayed the role of Dr Bhau Daji Lad in historical film 'Maharaj'. Directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra and produced by YRF Entertainment, it stars Junaid Khan in his film debut with Jaideep Ahlawat, Shalini Pandey and Sharvari.

He is also a part of the action thriller web show 'Commando', created and directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. The series features Prem Parija, Adah Sharma, Shreya Chaudhary, Mukesh Chhabra, Ishtiyak Khan, Shaji Choudhary, Manini Chadha, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Amit Sial.