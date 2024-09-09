Huneety Launches 'Thailand At Work' To Facilitate Employment Opportunities For Thai Job Seekers In The Industrial Sector

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Thailand at work

- Simon CarviBANGKOK, BANGKOK, THAILAND, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- What is Thailand at work 🇹🇭 ?Huneety launched the 'Thailand at Work' plan in September 2024 to boost the visibility of job seekers in Thailand's industrial and sectors. Thailand at work is a national plan, available for all job seekers and hiring companies in Thailand.Why Thailand at work?Thailand is facing a severe labor shortage, particularly in key sectors in manufacturing, where businesses struggle to find qualified workers. An aging population and the threat of technological disruptions further impact the talent supply. This shortage is a major obstacle to Thailand achieving its 2030 goals set by the previous government. Through the 'Thailand at Work' initiative, Huneety aims to ease employment challenges and help build a more resilient economy.⚠️ Rising Unemployment and Increased Competition expected from Q4 2024-2025: In late 2024 until 2025, Thailand is likely to face a rise in unemployment as manufacturing companies may freeze hiring and adopt conservative sales forecasts for 2025. Job seekers will likely face more competition for fewer positions and, in some cases, may have to accept lower-paying jobs. Many workers may struggle to find new roles if their skills do not match those needed in other industries. Wages are expected to stagnate or decline as employers focus on cost-cutting. Companies will prioritize improving productivity with fewer employees and ensure that each new hire delivers clear value. This will make selecting the right candidate more crucial than ever.“The 'Thailand at Work' plan is free for all job seekers. Our goal is to help candidates find jobs by curating available positions in the industrial market. We also assist employers in finding the best candidates for their company, either from their current industry or by focusing on soft skills when the talent pool is limited.” Simon Carvi, CEOThailand at work is a career help centre for job seekers- Job seekers control their privacy and visibility settings. Employers can view profiles set to 'public,' while those set to 'private' can only be invited to apply before sharing their information. This approach allows Huneety to support job seekers throughout their career journey.- A job aggregator showcasing all opportunities in Thailand's manufacturing and industrial sectors. The goal is to provide candidates with a comprehensive view of available jobs and guide them toward the best career options.- Huneety's AI algorithm recommends jobs based on a candidate's latest experiences, helping them find the best options. Candidates can apply directly on Huneety if the employer has claimed their profile, or they can apply through the aggregated job board.- Career Advisor: Huneety analyzes the job seeker's resume to recommend career options, including detailed job descriptions, necessary skills, and career path guidance.- Company Recommendations (coming soon): Huneety will soon introduce features to boost job seekers' visibility by alerting employers when a job seeker's profile perfectly matches their industry needs, even if no job is currently available.Unlimited access to Huneety platform for Thailand's industrial sector employersThe 'Thailand at Work' plan offers employers a yearly subscription with unlimited benefits. Before subscribing, Huneety verifies the employer's profile by collecting Thai registration documents and ensuring compliance with privacy policies to protect job seekers' data.Employers subscribing to Thailand at work is benefiting from :- Unlimited access to talent pools all year round: Unlike traditional job boards, Huneety provides unlimited access to job seekers. Job seekers control when their visibility is turned on for employers. This flexible access helps companies be prepared for new hiring needs and adapt more dynamically to labor market changes.- Industry-Specific Talent Pools: Huneety curates precise talent pools for each employer's industry sector, allowing them to connect directly with job seekers relevant to their business field, thereby saving time.- Unlimited Assessments: Huneety recommends evaluating job seekers based on soft skills rather than hard skills. Employers can issue unlimited assessments to candidates to simplify the selection process. Assessments are available in both Thai and English.- Recruitment Assistance: Under the 'Thailand at Work' plan, Huneety provides a recruitment assistant to support the HR team with job postings, pre-selecting candidates, and additional help such as salary benchmarking and labor market insights.How to join Thailand at work?Job seekers, How to join Thailand at work? Job seekers can onboard the huneety platform with a quick and simple form (mobile friendly use) with the following link :Employers, How to join Thailand at work? Hiring companies can submit an enquiry to thailand at work to ...

