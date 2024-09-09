Iran's Concern Over Zangazur Corridor: Is Tehran Looking To Align With West?

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Zangazur Corridor holds great importance not only for
Azerbaijan but also for many regional states, such as Turkiye,
Russia, and even Armenia. The corridor has the potential to foster
the development of trade and transportation connections, promote
regional integration, and encourage economic cooperation.
However, the stance of certain countries, particularly Iran, on
the Zangazur Corridor reflects their regional interests and
strategic plans. Iran is aware of the corridor's potential impact
on the region and seeks to maintain its position. Specifically,
Tehran, worried that its relations with Armenia might weaken after
the opening of the corridor, primarily directs its claims against
Russia and continues to send subtle, indirect messages. Iran evades
responding positively to Azerbaijan's proposals for peace,
stability, and cooperation, including initiatives like the "3+3"
platform, instead contributing to instability.
It is important to note that the Zangazur Corridor does not pose
a threat to the territorial integrity of either Armenia or Iran. On
the contrary, if Iran pursued a more reasonable policy, it could
increase its role in this corridor. However, Iran's approach to the
corridor's opening, its personalisation of the issue, and its
illogical statements are unacceptable. We should recall that in the
recent statement by the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs,
Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Baku was particularly
noted, reflecting Iran's "concerns about destabilisation" in the
region. This is simply ridiculous. For 30 years, when Azerbaijani
lands were occupied by Armenia, Iran, despite claiming to share the
same religion and values, refused to support Azerbaijan. Iran
ignored the devastation in Garabagh, including the vandalism of
mosques by Armenians. Now, it is strange that Iran opposes
Azerbaijan's efforts to establish communication lines within its
own territories.
It is clear that the main issue here is not regional peace,
stability, or tranquillity. Iran openly realises that it is losing
its influence over Armenia and is attempting to take out its
frustrations on Russia. The only way to restore its relations with
Armenia to their previous state is by aligning itself with the
West, which appears to be Tehran's current plan. However, it
remains unclear who is behind this plan. After a long period of
silence, it is difficult to determine whether this strategy is
being driven by Iran's new president or its supreme leader. In
either case, Iran must accept the integration of Azerbaijan's
western regions with Nakhchivan and the security of the resulting
transportation corridor, as outlined in the trilateral statement,
which will be ensured by Russia's Federal Security Service
forces.
Considering that Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov's statements
are entirely in line with the trilateral statement signed in 2020,
it is evident that Iran is directly targeting this agreement. This
further demonstrates that Iran is planning to align with the West
by creating regional tension.
This situation highlights the uncertainties and strategic
obstacles in Iran's foreign policy and complicates regional and
international dynamics.
It should be noted that the Caucasus is already a region filled
with tensions. The failure of peace negotiations between Azerbaijan
and Armenia is reigniting the short-term calm that had been
established. Armenia's failure to follow through on its peace
promises while breaking the ceasefire along the border with
Azerbaijan is testing Baku's patience.
Iran's desire to intervene in Azerbaijan-Armenia relations and
its opposition to the opening of the corridor, as well as its
attempts to encourage Armenia to align with the West, are shameful.
For 30 years, Armenia committed countless crimes and atrocities
against Azerbaijan in this region. Yet Iran never once condemned
this disgrace. Now that Garabagh has been liberated and the opening
of the Zangazur Corridor is on the agenda, Tehran is panicking,
using the excuse that its "special" trade with Armenia will be
restricted and that its economy will weaken, making statements that
could escalate tensions once again.
Iran must understand that the issues being discussed between
Azerbaijan and Armenia concern only those two countries. If Iran
could turn a blind eye to the massacres that occurred on these
lands for 30 years, just as it ignored Armenia's unjust stance, it
should also refrain from interfering in other regional matters.
