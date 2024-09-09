Investornewsbreaks Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) To Participate At This Month's EMS World Expo

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ: SYTA, SYTAW) , a global developer and vendor of Push-to-Talk (“PTT”) over Cellular (“PoC”) handsets and accessories, will be exhibiting at the upcoming EMS World Expo; the is scheduled for Sept. 9–13, 2024, in Las Vegas. The company's expo booth will include its SD7 handsets and related accessories, all designed to provide EMS agencies and community first responders with secure and reliable communications.

About Siyata Mobile Inc.

Siyata Mobile is a business-to-business (“B2B”) global developer and vendor of next-generation, Push-to-Talk (“PTT”) over Cellular (“POC”) handsets and accessories. Its portfolio of rugged PTT handsets and accessories enables first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate over a nationwide cellular network of choice, to increase situational awareness and save lives. Police, fire and ambulance organizations as well as schools, utilities, security companies, hospitals, waste-management companies, resorts and many other organizations use Siyata PTT handsets and accessories. In support of its Push-to-Talk handsets and accessories, Siyata also offers enterprise-grade, in-vehicle solutions and cellular booster systems enabling customers to communicate effectively when they are in their vehicles, even in areas where the cellular signal is weak. Siyata sells its portfolio through leading North American cellular carriers, and through international cellular carriers and distributors. For more information about the company, visit or .

