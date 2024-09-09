Pepsico Away From Home Debuts Mixology Offering, DRIPS By PEPSITM Featuring Flavor-Packed Crafted Beverages

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Consumers can get a taste of eight exclusive beverages crafted by mixologists featuring iconic PepsiCo products at dedicated pop-ups kicking off in New York

PURCHASE, N.Y., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PepsiCo is leveling up on flavor and giving consumers more ways to enjoy some of its best-selling products with DRIPS by PepsiTM, its new crafted beverage offering.

PepsiCo Away From Home's new mixology offering, DRIPS by PepsiTM launches with eight exclusive crafted beverages available for purchase including PEPSI® Forever S'mores, TROPICANA® Cotton Candy Lemonade, ROCKSTAR® Pineapple Upside Down Cake, among others (from left to right)

The DRIPS by PepsiTM crafted beverages leverage's iconic PepsiCo products to offer innovative flavor combinations available at select pop-ups, including New York City in September, with a rotating selection of drinks available like ROCKSTAR® Pineapple Upside Down Cake, TROPICANA® Cotton Candy Lemonade, and DEW® Chill Dill (from left to right)

Tapping into the growing trend of consumers creating unexpected twists on their favorite beverages, DRIPS by Pepsi gives fans a premium experience with the brands they know and love in unique recipes crafted by expert mixologists. Fans can savor iconic PepsiCo products, from PEPSI® and MTN DEW® to ROCKSTAR® and Lipton® Iced Tea, enhanced with a selection of fruit syrups, creams, popping boba, fruits and berries, or other delicious mix-ins.

The DRIPS by Pepsi truck will be popping up in New York City, a city known for embracing culinary experimentation, for select weekends and events in September. The pop-ups will include a variety of beverage combinations, crafted based on trending and classic flavors, such as:



PEPSI® FOREVER S'MORES - PEPSI®, coconut and lime finished with smores over whipped cream

STARRY® BERRY BASIL - STARRY®, strawberry and basil finished with diced strawberries, lime

wheel and basil seeds

STARRY® DRAGONFRUIT BLAST - STARRY® and watermelon garnished with dragon fruit

DEW® CHILL DILL - MTN DEW®, cucumber and basil garnished with dill pickle spear

DEW ®

SPICY SPLASH

- MTN DEW®, lime, chamoy and Tajin® garnished with a gummy worm

LIPTON® MANGO HORCHATA - Lipton® Lemon iced tea with mango, coconut horchata over strawberry boba, finished with cold foam

TROPICANA® COTTON CANDY LEMONADE - Tropicana® Lemonade over candy boba, finished with floating cotton candy ROCKSTAR® PINEAPPLE UPSIDE DOWN CAKE - ROCKSTAR FOCUSTM with orange, pineapple, and grenadine finished with whipped cream and a colorful orange wheel

The DRIPS by Pepsi truck will be serving ticketholders at Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage® in Central Park on September 12 before moving to Domino Park at the Williamsburg waterfront from September 14 to September 29, on Saturdays and Sundays only from 1pm-7pm. DRIPS by Pepsi beverages retail starting at $6.99. Previous stops have also included Penn State University and Kennywood park in Pennsylvania.

"Consumers, especially Gen Z, are increasingly looking for crafted beverages that provide new flavors, combinations and colors. They're unafraid to experiment, often with our products at the center. DRIPS by Pepsi is designed to better understand these trends and build PepsiCo's capabilities in this space so that we can better meet the needs of consumers and our customers.

We're continuing to deepen our insights and build our capability at PepsiCo so we can continue to lead the way in beverage innovation," said Scott Finlow, Chief Marketing Officer, PepsiCo Away From Home.

"DRIPS by Pepsi is special because it takes the learnings of years of innovation and recipe development to deliver unparalleled new flavors to consumers and customers across the country. By leveraging the breadth of the PepsiCo beverage portfolio across sodas, teas, energy drinks and more, there's no limit the enticing combinations we can create for fans," says Chef

Kyle Shadix, CRC, MS, RD, PepsiCo's Corporate Executive Research Chef for Global Beverages.

