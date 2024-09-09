(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New Children's *Baxter Learns to Save* Addresses the Critical Gap in Literacy Education

- -Sheila Fay, homeschool ownerNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Author and entrepreneur Italia Tornabene is proud to announce the release of her new children's book *Baxter Learns to Save *, a delightful and engaging story designed to teach children the importance of financial literacy. Targeted toward young readers aged 5-12, this fun and educational book introduces key concepts around saving, spending wisely, and understanding the value of money.Empowering the Next Generation through StorytellingIn *Baxter Learns to Save*, young readers follow the adventures of Baxter, an energetic and curious dog, as he embarks on a journey to understand how money works. With the guidance of his family and friends, Baxter learns how to save for the things he wants, and discovers that making smart financial decisions can be rewarding and fun.Through vibrant illustrations and easy-to-understand lessons, *Baxter Learns to Save* offers an accessible way for parents and educators to introduce children to basic financial concepts. The book is designed to spark important conversations about money management at a young age, building a foundation for financial responsibility.About the AuthorItalia Tornabene, a successful entrepreneur, author, and financial educator, brings her passion for financial literacy to life with *Baxter Learns to Save*. As the author of *Easy Investing* and a mentor to those seeking financial freedom, Tornabene is dedicated to providing educational tools that empower both adults and children to make informed decisions about money. With *Baxter Learns to Save*, she hopes to inspire the next generation to start their journey to financial independence early.Availability*Baxter Learns to Save* is available for purchase on major online retailers, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and through the official website . A portion of the proceeds from each book sale will be donated to programs focused on financial literacy for children.Contact InformationItalia TornabeneAuthor & FounderWebsite:

