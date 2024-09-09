Nékter Juice Bar Unveils Its Most Dramatic Lineup Yet: The Golden Trio In Celebration Of The Premiere Of The Golden Bachelorette

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Grab the New, Limited-Time Menu Items and Get Ready to Watch Leading Lady Joan Vassos as She Embarks on Her Journey to Find Love!

COSTA MESA, Calif., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nékter Juice Bar, the leading national healthy lifestyle brand that redefined the entire juice bar experience by offering handcrafted smoothies, bowls and cold-pressed juices made with only real, nutritious and delicious ingredients, has launched one of its most dramatic lineups ever: "The Golden Trio" in celebration of the premiere of "The Golden Bachelorette," which debuts Wednesday, September 18 (8:00 p.m.-10:01 p.m. EDT) on ABC and streams next day on Hulu.

Just as "The Golden Bachelorette celebrates finding love at any age, Nekter Juice Bar's new Golden Trio embodies the idea that self-care can be both rewarding and delicious at any stage of life. The three new menu items will be available at all Nekter Juice Bars for a limited-time only starting September 18 when "The Golden Bachelorette" premieres on ABC, streaming the next on Hulu.

The limited-time offerings include three new menu items: Spiced Golden Apple Smoothie, Golden Latte and Spiced Golden Apple Bowl, each inspired by the classic warmth and comfort of fall flavors for the perfect marriage of health and flavorful harmony. The three items will be available at Nékter Juice Bar's nearly 250 locations across the country starting Monday September 16th until the end of the season of "The Golden Bachelorette."

In honor of the new season, Nékter Juice Bar will offer a Golden Discount of

$2 off any Golden Trio item from September 18-22. Additionally, guests are invited to enjoy "Golden Hour" specials all season long including buy-one-get-one free Golden Trio menu items every Wednesday.

Just as "The Golden Bachelorette" celebrates finding love at any age, Nékter Juice Bar's Golden Trio embodies the idea that self-care can be both rewarding and delicious at any stage of life. Yet just like true love requires honesty and transparency, healthy eating demands ingredient-integrity. While other juice bar brands choose to include processed, unnecessary and unhealthful ingredients such as juice concentrates, flavored syrups, artificial flavors, frozen yogurt, or ice cream, Nékter Juice Bar's menu of handcrafted superfood smoothies, acai bowls and freshly made juices are made only with real, wholesome fruits and vegetables.

"Whether you're embracing a new season of life or simply enjoying the moment, Nékter Juice Bar's new Golden Trio offerings are created to be your perfect match," said Alexis Parra, co-founder and Chief Visionary Officer, Nékter Juice Bar. "Our Golden Trio is more than about great taste and nutrition; it's about celebrating the beauty of balance and enjoying functional food that's as good for your body as it is for your soul. It's our love letter to our guests, inviting them to enjoy something special without any compromises."

The Golden Trio: A Perfect Pairing of Flavor and Function

Nékter Juice Bar's collaboration with "The Golden Bachelorette" is the ideal union of culture and well-being and savoring life's most memorable experiences with a nutritious twist.



Spiced Golden Apple Smoothie : Love at first sip! This smoothie captures the quintessential flavors of fall, blending Nékter Juice Bar's proprietary housemade cashew nutmilk with flame-roasted Fuji apple, pumpkin spice, vanilla protein, a golden turmeric cashew drizzle, and agave nectar.



Golden

Latte : This healthy and delicious latte is a golden hour in a cup, combining the powerful benefits of turmeric, Nékter's protein-rich cashew nutmilk, vanilla, pumpkin spice, and agave nectar.

Spiced Golden Apple Bowl : Reminiscent of fresh-baked apple in the comfort of a warm kitchen, the Spiced Golden Apple Bowl captures the soul of the season with every spoonful. The complex and compelling blend of Nékter's housemade cashew nutmilk, flame-roasted Fuji apples, vanilla protein, pumpkin spice, dates, almond butter, hemp seed granola, fresh red and green apples, and a golden turmeric cashew drizzle, is like the feeling of breathing in the scents of cinnamon and spice on a crisp autumn day.

For more information about the brand or franchising opportunities, visit NekterJuiceBar.

on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook, and @NekterJuiceBarOfficial on TikTok.

About Nékter Juice Bar

Nékter Juice Bar is a leading national lifestyle brand celebrated for its unwavering dedication to providing clean, fresh and truly healthy handcrafted superfood smoothies, acai bowls, cold-pressed juices, cleanses, and nourishing snacks. With over 300 locations open or coming soon across the U.S., Nékter Juice Bar sets the benchmark for health and wellness in the juice bar industry.

Founded in 2010, Nékter Juice Bar emerged as a trailblazer in menu transparency and ingredient integrity, catering to America's growing demand for plant-based, pure and wholesome food options that align with diverse lifestyles and dietary needs. At Nékter, "healthy" is not just a promise-it's an experience that tastes great, is easily accessible, and inspiring to anyone seeking to add more wellness into their lives. Guests at Nékter Juice Bar don't just taste the difference; they love the way they feel and know they are enjoying food just like nature intended – but blended! Visit for more information.

About "The Golden Bachelorette"

After more than 43 million viewers tuned in to the debut of "The Golden Bachelor" across platforms last fall, "The Golden Bachelorette" will spotlight a second chance at love for one radiant woman in her golden years. The men vying for her final rose have journeyed through the highs and lows of love, navigating moments of joy and heartbreak, and they arrive with anticipation, eager to foster a connection that sparks a future of limitless possibilities.

"The Golden Bachelorette" is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon. Claire Freeland, Bennett Graebner, Andrew Frank and Jason Ehrlich serve as executive producers on "The Golden Bachelorette."

Follow "The Golden Bachelorette" (#TheGoldenBachelorette)

Instagram,

Facebook,

TikTok

and

YouTube .

Contact

For Nékter Juice Bar:

Erin Peacock, PEACOCK PR

[email protected]

