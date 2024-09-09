Exergen Corporation Expands Global Reach With Launch Of Full Line Of Temporal Artery Thermometers In Panama

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) As Exergen continues to expand globally, the Panama launch represents yet another major step in a larger effort to enhance temperature measurement practices in Latin America.” - Dr. Francesco Pompei, Founder and CEO of Exergen CorporationWATERTOWN, MA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Exergen Corporation, the leading of infrared temperature measurement equipment for medical applications, proudly announces the official launch of its products in Panama. This exciting event marks a significant milestone in Exergen's mission to revolutionize temperature-taking practices worldwide.



The launch event took place on September 3, 2024, at the prestigious Hotel Le Meridien in Panama City, gathering more than 55 healthcare professionals. Attendees included key decision-makers such as doctors and nurses from over ten Panamanian hospitals. The event spotlighted Exergen's TAT-5000S Temporal Artery Thermometer , renowned for its unparalleled accuracy and ease of use in both clinical and home settings.



Dr. Maria Elisa Dejuane, a well-respected pediatrician, kicked off the event with an insightful lecture on fever and temperature management, underscoring the importance of accurate and non-invasive temperature measurement in medical care. Following her presentation, Exergen's team provided hands-on training and demonstrations of the TAT-5000S, allowing participants to experience the technology firsthand.



"We are thrilled to bring our innovative thermometers to Panama, a country that is rapidly advancing in healthcare," said Benjamin Kalm, Latin America and Caribbean Sales Director at Exergen. "Our goal is to provide healthcare professionals with the most accurate tools to enhance patient care, and the response from the Panamanian healthcare community has been incredibly positive."



The event also featured interactive role-playing exercises, giving healthcare professionals the opportunity to practice using the thermometers in real-world scenarios. The Q&A session that followed was particularly enriching, allowing attendees to delve deeper into the benefits and applications of Exergen's products.



Exergen's strategic partnership with Renova Empresarial , a leading distributor in Panama, will further ensure that the company's groundbreaking temperature measurement technology reaches healthcare providers across the country. Renova Empresarial's support was highlighted through an engaging Instagram story that showcased the excitement surrounding the product launch.



“As Exergen continues to expand globally, the Panama launch represents yet another major step in a larger effort to enhance temperature measurement practices in Latin America,” said Exergen Corporation CEO Dr. Francesco Pompei.“We are optimistic about the future and look forward to further collaboration with healthcare professionals in the region.”



About Exergen

Exergen Corporation, headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, United States, is the leader in non-invasive temperature measurement technologies for industrial and medical applications, and delivers non-invasive temperature meters with higher accuracy, lower costs, less process control, and higher reliability than previously possible. Known in both healthcare and consumer markets for its award-winning arterial thermometer, Exergen was founded by MIT and Harvard graduate, and Harvard research scientist, Dr. Francesco Pompei, who is inventor of more than 100 patents owned by Exergen.



