Ukrainian Soldiers Destroy Russian Tor System With Drone In Kupiansk Sector
Date
9/9/2024 10:07:57 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kupiansk sector, soldiers from the 5th Slobozhanske Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine, with the support of aerial reconnaissance men from the 107th separate territorial defense brigade, used a drone to destroy a Russian Tor anti-aircraft missile system and its crew.
The Kharkiv operational and tactical group announced this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.
The Tor system was discovered by a group of aerial reconnaissance units from the 107th separate territorial defense brigade.
“Taking into account the importance of the spotted target, our fellow soldiers from the Armed Forces
promptly forwarded the coordinates to the crews of the strike UAVs from the 5th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine. The Striks crew of the Slobozhanske guardsmen's performed the task professionally and skillfully - one kamikaze drone, equipped with a cumulative charge, successfully destroyed the target, along with the ammunition and crew.
As reported by Ukrinform, soldiers from the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Defense Ministry destroyed a Russian Msta-S self-propelled artillery system with drones.
