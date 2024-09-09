BJP To Celebrate PM Modi's Birthday With 'Seva Pakhwada' From Sep 17 To Oct 2

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 9 (IANS) The BJP is set to celebrate Prime Narendra Modi's birthday on September 17 with extensive nationwide activities.

The party will kick off a 'Seva Pakhwada' on September 17 and it will culminate on October 2 with Gandhi Jayanti celebrations.

BJP National President JP Nadda has appointed a national team to oversee the event, with National General Secretary Sunil Bansal serving as convener.

The team includes National Vice President Saroj Pandey, OBC Morcha President K Laxman, National Secretary Manjinder Singh Sirsa, ST Morcha President Sameer Oraon, and other senior leaders including Harish Dwivedi, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Neeraj Shekhar, and Aparajita Sarangi.

In a directive, BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh has instructed state, district, and division-level leaders to organise activities in honour of PM Modi's birthday.

Key initiatives include blood donation camps across districts in collaboration with the Indian Red Cross Society and other organisations on September 17, 18, and 19.

Additionally, from September 18 to 24, a cleanliness campaign will be conducted in schools and hospitals nationwide.

The party will also host events to honour athletes participating in the Paris Paralympics and encourage prominent figures to contribute articles and videos celebrating PM Modi's achievements.

On September 25, marking the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, BJP workers will engage in booth-level events to recruit new members.

They will also promote the purchase of Khadi products and organise free health camps for women over 60-years-old on September 23.

On October 2, Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary, BJP leaders and workers will conduct cleanliness drives at statues, temples, parks, and public spaces.

An exhibition showcasing PM Modi's achievements, along with various competitions on themes like Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat 2047, will be part of the 15-day-long celebrations.

Instructions have been given to upload pictures and details of all the programmes on social media and NaMo app as well as send them to the party's national headquarters.