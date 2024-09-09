Saudi Crown Prince discusses with Russian Foreign Minister enhancing diplomatic ties

(MENAFN) Saudi Mohammed bin Salman held a meeting with Russian Foreign Sergey Lavrov on Monday, focusing on enhancing the already growing ties between Saudi Arabia and Russia. The discussion aimed at strengthening bilateral relations in various sectors, underscoring the two countries' mutual interests and commitment to expanding cooperation. The meeting demonstrated both nations' intent to deepen their strategic relationship and maintain strong ties.



Earlier, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan also engaged in talks with Lavrov, where they examined a range of global and regional developments. These discussions covered key issues affecting both countries and emphasized their shared desire to collaborate on addressing international challenges. The dialogue reflected Saudi Arabia’s and Russia’s continued efforts to work together on matters of common concern, particularly in the realms of global politics and regional stability.



Throughout the meetings, the leaders reiterated their commitment to enhancing cooperation across political, economic, and security domains. Both sides acknowledged the importance of fostering deeper ties in these areas to bolster their partnership. By maintaining open channels of communication and reinforcing their alliance, Saudi Arabia and Russia aim to navigate global and regional challenges together, supporting each other's long-term goals.



The talks between the Crown Prince, the Saudi Foreign Minister, and Lavrov highlighted the significance of the growing relationship between Saudi Arabia and Russia. As both nations seek to solidify their diplomatic, economic, and security bonds, their leaders stressed the importance of ongoing dialogue to ensure that their cooperation remains strong in addressing shared interests and navigating the evolving global landscape.

