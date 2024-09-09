PANERA BREAD OFFERS FEEL-GOOD FALL SAVINGS ON FAN FAVORITE MENU ITEMS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Guests don't have to choose between a feel-good meal and a feel-good deal with code FALLDEAL

At Panera, you don't have to choose between a great deal and feeling good about what you eat. Just in time for fall, Panera is kicking off a limited-time deal on two fan-favorite menu items so guests can enjoy a satisfyingly delicious feel-good meal at a great value. Starting today, guests can use the code FALLDEAL to enjoy a whole-sized Chicken Bacon Rancher Sandwich or Fuji Apple Chicken Salad plus a free side for $7.99.*

Since its debut on the Panera menu this April, the Chicken Bacon Rancher Sandwich has become a top selling item. This instant guest favorite marries flavorful grilled chicken, applewood smoked bacon, aged white cheddar and ranch with Panera's much loved black pepper focaccia. The Fuji Apple Chicken Salad is a classic Panera favorite, made with romaine and crisp mixed greens tossed in a sweet white balsamic vinaigrette, topped with grilled chicken, grape tomatoes, red onions, toasted pecan pieces, feta, and apple chips for that perfect crunch and hint of fall flavor.

"At Panera, we believe you shouldn't have to choose between high-quality food you feel good about and a great deal," said Mark Shambura, Chief Marketing Officer, Panera Bread. "This fall, guests can savor the best of both worlds at their local bakery-cafe – delicious meals at exceptional value – whether they're enjoying a classic salad or discovering a new Panera favorite."

For those craving even more savings, Panera is currently offering their most valuable Unlimited Sip Club deal yet. New monthly subscribers who sign up through October 31 will get 3 free months of endless refreshing drinks!**

In April, Panera began its largest menu transformation ever, and throughout the year the brand has refocused on innovating and enhancing core Panera items while giving guests the right combination of taste, quality and value. Filled with new and enhanced offerings including bakery items, breakfast, sandwiches, salads and more, Panera's New Era menu offers guests delicious meals and better value through enhanced portions and lower price points.

For more information or to place your order today, download the Panera Bread app or visit PaneraBread.

About Panera Bread

Our first bakery-cafe opened in 1987, founded with a secret sourdough starter and the belief that the best part of bread is sharing it. That vision led to the invention of the Fast Casual category with Panera at the forefront, serving as America's kitchen table centered around our delicious menu of chef-curated recipes that are crafted with care by our team members. We make food that we are proud to serve our own families, from crave-worthy soups, salads and sandwiches to mac and cheese and sweets. Each recipe is filled with ingredients we feel good about and none of those we don't because we are committed to serving our guests food that feels good in the moment and long after. While our company is now nearly 2,200 bakery-cafes strong, our values and belief in the lasting power of a great meal remain as strong as ever. We spend each day filling bellies, building empowered teams and inspiring communities. Nothing beats breaking bread together.

As of August 27, 2024, there were 2,172 bakery-cafes, company and franchise, in 48 states and Washington D.C., and in Ontario, Canada, operating under the Panera Bread® or Saint Louis Bread Co.® names. Panera Bread is part of Panera Brands, one of the largest fast casual restaurant companies in the U.S., comprised of Panera Bread®, Caribou Coffee® and Einstein Bros.® Bagels. For more information, visit panerabread or find us on Twitter (@panerabread), Facebook (facebook/panerabread) Instagram (@panerabread) or TikTok (@panerabread).

* Fuji Apple Chicken Salad or Chicken Bacon Rancher : For limited time, get a Fuji Apple Chicken Salad or a Chicken Bacon Rancher for $7.99, excluding taxes, fees, and charges. Delivery order minimum $8-10 applies (varies by location), exclusive of any taxes, fees, and charges. Valid only at participating cafes. Must use code: FALLDEAL at checkout. Limit one item per transaction. If order contains multiple eligible items, discount applies to lowest priced eligible item. Upcharges due to customer modifications will still apply and will not be discounted. Not valid on You Pick Two®, Family Feasts, catering, or third-party delivery site orders. Not valid with any other coupon or offer. Offer may expire or be terminated without notice due to error, fraud, computer or typographical error, electronic or technical malfunctions, or other unusual or unexpected circumstances. While supplies last. Other restrictions may apply. For more information visit PaneraBread/FALLDEAL

** 3MONTHSFREE: Offer valid only for a new subscriber, which is a person that has never had an Unlimited Sip Club subscription through any name, email address, address, or phone number, that signs up for a monthly Unlimited Sip Club subscription through 11:59 p.m. CST October 31, 2024 will receive their first three months of an Unlimited Sip Club monthly subscription for free. Offer will be revoked if Panera determines, in its sole discretion, that person has ever had an Unlimited Sip Club subscription for any amount of time. Offer may expire without notice due to error, fraud, computer error, electronic or technical malfunctions, or other unforeseen circumstances. Other restrictions may apply.

UNLIMITED SIP CLUB TERMS : Unlimited Sip Club subscription is available for registration and redemption in participating U.S. Panera Bread bakery-cafes. Must be MyPanera member and at least 18 years of age to register. Registration available online only (including in-cafe kiosk). You may cancel at any time. If you do not cancel either before your renewal date or the expiration of any promotional or trial subscription offer, your stored payment method will automatically be charged $14.99 plus tax for a monthly subscription and will be charged on a recurring monthly basis every 30 days thereafter. To cancel subscription online, visit Manage Subscription section at or on the Panera Bread app. Subscription provides eligible subscribers the following subscription benefits: drip hot coffee, iced coffee, hot tea, fountain soda beverages, and bubbler drinks (e.g., iced teas, lemonades, and other bubbler beverages) once every two hours during normal bakery-cafe business hours, including unlimited refills. Beverages may vary by location and time of day. Excludes all other beverages, including, without limitation, packaged beverages, smoothies, frozen blended drinks, hot chocolate, cold brew iced coffee, and espresso and cappuccino beverages. Customizations, including, without limitation, added espresso and syrups (e.g., vanilla, chocolate, cinnamon, and caramel) are not included in subscription monthly or annual price. Upcharges apply. Other additions (e.g., milk, skim milk, almond milk, half & half, and sweeteners) are included in monthly or annual subscription price, but availability may vary by location and time of day. Limit one subscription per person. Excludes catering orders and orders placed on third-party delivery sites. Panera reserves the right in its sole discretion to offer additional or different subscription benefits to members based on geographic location, home bakery-cafe, program participation, period of recurring subscription, or other criteria. Other restrictions may apply. Visit here for complete terms: .

