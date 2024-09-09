Kuwait Reaffirms Humanitarian Commitment On Late Amir UN Honoring Anniv.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 9 (KUNA) -- The of Foreign Affairs affirmed Kuwait's commitment to promote humanitarian issues in commemoration of the 10th anniversary of the United Nations naming the late Amir Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber as a humanitarian leader and Kuwait as a humanitarian center.

The Ministry said, in a statement, that this honor came in appreciation of the late Amir's continuous interest in humanitarian issues and his role in supporting afflicted peoples around the globe without discrimination or distinction between religion, gender or race.

It stressed its constant keenness to preserve international peace and security, promote development in the world, and alleviate the suffering of affected peoples, under the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. (end)

nmo













MENAFN09092024000071011013ID1108651189