Washington, Baghdad reach agreement on withdrawal of international coalition forces from Iraq

(MENAFN) Iraqi Defense Thabet Al-Abbasi has announced that Baghdad and Washington have reached a mutual understanding regarding a timetable for the withdrawal of international coalition forces from Iraq. This withdrawal will be carried out in two distinct phases, reflecting the gradual nature of the process. According to Al-Abbasi, discussions between the two sides have been fruitful, and an official agreement detailing the withdrawal is expected to be signed in the coming days. This development marks a significant step in reshaping Iraq's security landscape and reducing the presence of foreign forces within its borders.



Al-Abbasi further elaborated on the specifics of the understanding, stating that the first phase of the withdrawal will begin this September and extend through September 2025. This initial phase will focus on the withdrawal of forces from Baghdad and various military bases where international advisors are stationed. These advisors play a critical role in providing support and guidance to Iraqi forces, and their withdrawal will mark the beginning of a transition towards Iraq taking on full responsibility for its own defense.



The second phase, set to take place from September 2025 until September 2026, will focus on the withdrawal of coalition forces from the Kurdistan region of Iraq. This phased approach highlights the complexity of the coalition’s presence in different parts of Iraq, as the withdrawal from the autonomous Kurdish region requires its own specific timeline. This staged plan is designed to ensure a smooth transition and avoid security gaps during the process.



Al-Abbasi also mentioned that Baghdad rejected a proposal from US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to extend the withdrawal timeline by an additional year. The current understanding, therefore, remains focused on completing the withdrawal by 2026. At present, the United States has around 2,500 troops stationed in Iraq, along with approximately 900 troops in Syria. These forces have been part of the international coalition, formed in 2014 to combat ISIS, which also includes troops from countries such as France and the United Kingdom.

