Amiri Decree Issued Appointing Finance Min. As Acting Oil Min.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 8 (KUNA) -- An Amiri Decree was issued on Sunday appointing Finance and Minister of State for Economic and Affairs Nora Al-Fassam as Acting Oil Minister.

The decree as follows: "Decree No. 154 of 2024 on appointing an Acting Minister.

After reviewing the Constitution.

And the Amiri Order issued on May 10, 2024.

And Decree No. 73 of 2024 in forming the Ministry, amended by Decree No. 140 of 2024.

And Decree No. 153 of 2024 accepting the resignation of the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Oil, and based on the presentation of the Prime Minister.

We have decreed the following: Article one: Appointing Nora Suleiman Salem Al-Fassam, Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic and Investment Affairs as Acting Minister of Oil.

Article Two: The Prime Minister shall implement this decree, it shall be published in the official Gazette and be effective from the date of its issuance. (end) mb

