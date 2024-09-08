International Literacy Day: Education For Mutual Understanding And Peace

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) designated September 8 as International Literacy Day in 1966, and the theme for 2024 is“Promoting Multilingual Education: Literacy for Peace and Understanding.”

Since 1966, UN member states have celebrated September 8 as International Literacy Day. While the organization's initial goals have largely been achieved in developed countries, literacy crises now primarily affect less developed nations such as Afghanistan.

Each year, UNESCO aligns its theme with current needs, and for 2024, the focus is on“Promoting Multilingual Education: Literacy for Peace and Understanding.” This theme emphasizes the peaceful use of literacy based on mutual understanding, building connections through multilingual education, and equitable distribution of literacy resources.

Experts argue that literacy enables individuals to acquire a broader range of knowledge, skills, and values, and fosters attitudes and behaviors based on respect for equality, non-discrimination, rule of law, solidarity, justice, diversity, and tolerance.

However, Afghanistan and other underdeveloped countries have long been grappling with a literacy crisis, which exacerbates other issues such as poverty, ongoing conflicts, lack of mutual understanding, and dominance of exclusionary groups.

On this day, UNAMA posted on Facebook that promoting education in multiple languages fosters mutual understanding, social mobilization, and peace, empowering individuals to advocate for their rights.

Yet, the UN mission in Afghanistan has not addressed the plight of millions of girls across the country who are barred from attending school.

The ongoing literacy crisis in Afghanistan highlights a critical gap in addressing educational inequities, particularly for girls. Addressing these disparities is not only a matter of educational rights but also a fundamental step towards fostering lasting peace and development in the region.

