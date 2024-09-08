NATO Condemns Russian Violation Into Romanian Airspace
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) NATO Deputy Secretary General, Mircea Geoana, condemned Russia's violation into the airspace of the NATO member country, as overnight, a Russian drone flew into the Romanian territory.
The official wrote this on , Ukrinform reports.
"NATO condemns the overnight Russian airspace violation into Romanian airspace. While we have no information indicating an intentional attack by Russia against Allies, these acts are irresponsible and potentially dangerous," the post reads.
According to Ukrinform, Ukraine's Air Force reported earlier on Sunday that as Russia carried out an attack on Odesa region, a group of Russian strike drones violated Romania's airspace.
Later, Romania's Ministry of National Defense confirmed that during Russian overnight attack on Ukraine on September 8, a Russian drone violated Romanian airspace. In response, two Romanian F-16 warplanes took off from the 86th Borcea Air Base to monitor the airspace.
Overnight, September 8, Ukrainian Air Defense Forces shot down 15 Russian Shahed strike drones and one Kh-59 guided air missile.
In August, fragments of a drone were discovered in Romania along the border with Ukraine.
