Sharjah Chamber actively participates in IGCF 2024, highlights its pioneering role in supporting economic resilience

Sharjah, September 5, 2024

The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) made a remarkable presence at the 13th edition of the International Government Communication Forum (IGCF 2024) held on September 4 and 5.

Organised by the Sharjah Government Bureau, the event is hosted by Expo Centre Sharjah under the theme “Agile Governments… Innovative Communication”. As a strategic partner, the Sharjah Chamber sponsored and led several key panel discussions during the two-day forum.

This participation underscores the SCCI’s commitment to fostering economic resilience, bolstering the business environment in Sharjah, and highlighting the significant role of government communication in driving the flexibility and operational efficiency of vital economic and development sectors.

During the forum, the Sharjah Chamber emphasised the importance of economic diplomacy in boosting sustainable economic growth. It highlighted its pioneering efforts in attracting investments and promoting Sharjah as a strategic hub for business. Through its engagement with international trade and business delegations and its participation in global economic forums, the Sharjah Chamber has facilitated increased foreign investment and bolstered trade relations.

During the first half of 2024, it held several meetings with more than 35 official, diplomatic, and trade delegations, and organised more than 10 meetings with sectoral working groups and business leaders. It has also launched a new business council in Sharjah in recent days.

This was highlighted during a panel discussion at IGCF 2024 participated by Fatema Khalifa Al Muqarrab, Director of the International Relations Department at SCCI. The session, titled "The Impact of Government Communication on Economic Resilience”, highlighted the Chamber's strategic efforts in hosting diplomatic delegations, coordinating trade missions, and engaging with specialised agencies.

These initiatives are integral to promoting Sharjah's diverse investment opportunities and strengthening its status as a premier destination for business and investment.

On another note, the Sharjah Chamber, represented by Aisha Saleh, Director of Festivals and Promotions Department at SCCI, played a key role in managing pivotal activities in the current edition of the International Government Communication Forum.

Aisha led the "Researchers" platform, a knowledge-driven initiative aimed at enhancing government communication. Additionally, she oversaw the "Research Initiatives" session on the forum’s second day, where discussions centered on fostering and supporting initiatives in scientific research, reflecting the Chamber's commitment to intellectual and academic development.

Alongside its active engagement in panel discussions, the Sharjah Chamber strategically sponsored a main session titled "From the Heart of a Resilient Economy to the Art of Communication”.

This session brought together a distinguished group of top experts and specialists who explored how governments worldwide are shifting towards policies that strengthen economic resilience while utilizing communication sciences as a strategic tool to drive sustainable growth and long-term success.

During the forum, the Sharjah Chamber was honored at the partners and speakers' recognition ceremony, where Ibrahim Rashid Al Jarwan, Director of Economic Relations and Marketing at SCCI, proudly accepted the prestigious award on behalf of SCCI, underscoring the Chamber’s valued contributions to IGCF 2024.





