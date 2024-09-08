Pooja Hegde Seeks Blessings At GSB Ganpati With Her Family

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 8 (IANS) Pooja Hegde, who recently wrapped up her upcoming movie 'Deva', visited the GSB Seva Mandal Ganpati in the Wadala area of Mumbai on Sunday.

The actress was accompanied by her brother, father and her sister-in-law as they sought blessings from Lord Ganesha during the Ganeshotsav celebrations in the maximum city.

The actress visits the GSB Seva Mandal Ganpati pandal every year. On Sunday, when she was asked by the paparazzi if this was her 2nd time at the pandal, the actress responded by saying that she visits GSB Seva Mandal Ganpati every year.

For her visit to the pandal, the actress was dressed in a beautiful blue coloured Anarkali suit with golden embroidery on the dupatta. She accessorised her look with a watch, and earrings.

Earlier, this year, Pooja moved into her new house in the Bandra area of Mumbai. The sea-facing property is worth Rs. 45 crore and has 4000 square feet of living space. The actress previously resided in another property within the city.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she recently wrapped up 'Deva' in which she stars alongside Shahid Kapoor and Pavail Gulati. Both Shahid and Pavail will be seen essaying the roles of copes in the movie.

The film is directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, and promises an action-packed roller-coaster ride full of thrill and drama. The action spectacle wrapped up with a high-energy song sequence, which was shot over four days in Mumbai.

In the picture from the wrap up party, Shahid and Pooja were seen cutting the cake along with the choreographer duo Bosco–Caesar.

Produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, 'Deva' is set to be released on February 14, 2025.

The actress also has films like 'Sanki' and 'Suriya 44' in the pipeline.