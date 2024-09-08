Global Times: Silk Road Maritime Cooperation Forum Kicks Off In China's Xiamen, To Facilitate International Ocean Shipping, Trade

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BEIJING, Sept. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 600 dignitaries and representatives from sectors of shipping, trade, finance and in the world attended the 6th Silk Road Maritimes International Cooperation Forum, which kicked off on Saturday in

Xiamen city, East China's Fujian Province.

Themed with "Integrating Ports, and Trading Services," the forum, featuring four sub-forums in specially designated topics, is expected to strengthen the connection and collaboration between upstream and downstream of the industrial and value chains, providing efficient trade solutions for international transport industry.

During the opening ceremony of the forum, Silk Road Maritime Association (SRMA), the organizer, launched the 2024 Silk Road Maritime Blue Book and the Silk Road Maritime Ports, Shipping, and Trade Service Integration Initiative, which aims to standardize the association's services and promote international trade and ocean shipping.

In addition, SRMA released 10 new SRMA-named sea shipment routes, signed 12 cooperation agreements with 13 enterprises, and announced 13 new members of the association.

As China's first maritime shipment-centered international logistics service platform under the Belt and Road Initiative, set up six years ago, the association now boasts a total of 132 named sea shipment routes, connecting 145 sea ports across 46 countries and regions, consisting of over 340 members.

During the 3rd Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation held in October 2023, China announced eight action plans aimed at pursuing high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, emphasizing that China will work to integrate ports, shipping and trading services under the Silk Road Maritime platform and accelerate the building of the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor and the Air Silk Road.



Looking ahead, SRMA will continue to innovate in integrated port, ocean shipping and trade development, exploring more dynamic and sustainable cooperation mechanism to enhance the global integration of port, shipping, and trade services.

SOURCE Global Times