Paralympics: Qatar's Ali Arshad Finishes Seventh In Final

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatari para Ali Arshad signed off from the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games finishing seventh in yesterday's final of the men's 800-meter wheelchair (T34 category).

At the Stade de Paris, Arshad clocked 1 minute 41.84 seconds to finish the race.

Canadian para-athlete Austin Smeenk won the medal in 1 minute 39.27 seconds, while Thailand's Chaiwat Rattana took second place with a time of 1 minute 39.48 seconds. Australia's Rheed McCracken won the bronze medal in 1 minute 40.13 seconds.

Arshad had qualified for the final after setting a personal best time of 1 minute 40.36 seconds in the first round, securing third place in the first heat behind China's Wang Yang, who set a new Paralympic record with a time of 1 minute 38.57 seconds. Rattana finished second in the heat with a time of 1 minute 38.61 seconds.

Following the race, Arshad expressed his happiness with his performance, just days after he secured 6th place in the 100-meter final. He also noted that the competition was extremely tough.

"Every race I participate in is an opportunity to improve my performance and gain more experience. This result will motivate me to work harder in my upcoming competitions, and I would like to thank the technical, medical, and administrative teams at the Qatar Paralympic Committee for their continuous support throughout my career," Arshad said.

Dr. Hassan Al Ansari, Secretary-General of the Qatar Paralympic Committee and head of the Qatari delegation at the Paris Games, expressed his pride in Arshad's efforts in both the 100 and 800-meter races.

Al Ansari added that Arshad performed remarkably in both races, demonstrating his natural talent and great potential to achieve more success in future editions of the Paralympics.

"We believe that this experience will boost Arshad's confidence and drive him to work even harder to achieve more success in the future. We will continue to support him and all our athletes to achieve even greater results," Al Ansari said.