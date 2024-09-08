Iranian official reports significant progress on Shalamcheh-Basra Railway project

(MENAFN) Miad Salehi, the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (RAI), has reported significant progress on the Shalamcheh-Basra Railway project, one of Iran's major railway initiatives. According to an Iranian news agency, this project is advancing rapidly, fulfilling a long-held ambition of both Iran and Iraq. For over half a century, the two countries have awaited the completion of this railway, which aims to establish a crucial rail link between them.



Salehi highlighted the historical importance of the Shalamcheh-Basra Railway project, noting that its construction has been eagerly anticipated by both nations for more than 50 years. The project represents a significant step towards enhancing regional connectivity and fostering closer economic and logistical ties between Iran and Iraq.



To expedite the development of this important railway line, various phases of the project are being carried out simultaneously. Salehi explained that critical aspects such as demining and bridge construction are being executed in parallel to accelerate progress. This approach is designed to streamline the construction process and address any challenges efficiently.



The Shalamcheh-Basra Railway project is seen as a pivotal infrastructure development that will strengthen the transportation network between the two countries. The simultaneous advancement of different components of the project underscores the commitment to completing the railway and enhancing cross-border connectivity.

MENAFN08092024000045015839ID1108648718