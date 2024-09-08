Afghanistan Embassy In London Set To Close

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) According to the report, the Afghanistan embassy in London will close. The British Foreign Office officially informed Zalmay Rasul, the former ambassador to London, of this decision.

Reports indicate that Mr. Rasul was summoned to the British Foreign Office on Friday, September 6, and was asked to close the Afghanistan embassy within 20 days.

The Taliban, after months of efforts to compel the Afghanistan embassy in London to cooperate with its foreign ministry, has announced that the consular services of the embassy are no longer valid.

It appears that this move by the Taliban has influenced the British government's decision to close the embassy.

The British Foreign Office has stated that the embassy's affairs will not be handed over to the Taliban representatives and will be closed. The embassy staff has been given 90 days to either leave the UK or remain in the country.

The UK has one of the largest Afghan migrant populations in Europe. Closing the embassy will make it harder for these migrants to access consular services, such as obtaining power of attorney for property matters.

The closure of the Afghanistan embassy in London underscores the complexities of international diplomacy and its impact on Afghan migrants. It highlights challenges in accessing essential consular services amid shifting political dynamics.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram