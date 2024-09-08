Suffering Form Diabetes? Lose Weight To Cut Severe Infection Risk

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 8 (IANS) Losing weight comes with several benefits and now, scientists say that shedding those extra kilos around the waist could also reduce the risk of severe cases of flu and other infections in people with diabetes.

The study from Rhian Hopkins and Ethan de Villiers from University of Exeter in the UK found evidence to suggest that a higher body mass (BMI) is a cause of severe infections.

In contrast, there was no evidence that mild hyperglycamia contributes to the likelihood of a severe infection, according to the study published in the journal Diabetologia.

“Up to one in three hospitalisations in people with diabetes are for infections and people with diabetes are twice as likely to be hospitalised with infections than the general population. They are also at high risk of readmission,” said Hopkins

Previous studies have found that a higher BMI and poor blood sugar control are associated with severe infections.

However, these studies have been observational and so haven't been able to prove that the links are causal.

The team used data from the UK Biobank to explore the effect of higher BMI and poor blood sugar control on hospitalisation for bacterial and viral infections.

A higher BMI was found to be associated with hospitalisation with infections. The likelihood of being hospitalised with a bacterial infection increased by 30 per cent per 5-point increase in BMI.

Similarly, every five-point increase in BMI was associated with a 32 per cent increase in the likelihood a severe viral infection.

This suggested that a higher BMI is one of the causes of severe bacterial and viral infections. However, mild hyperglycaemia did not appear to be a cause of severe infections.

Infections are a major cause of death and ill health, particularly in people with diabetes.

According to researchers, anyone admitted to hospital with a severe infection is also at high risk of being admitted again with another.

While this message may be particularly relevant to people with diabetes, it applies more widely, too, they added.