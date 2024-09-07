As Russian Strikes Persist,“Underground Schools” Being Built In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) of the seventh "underground school" has begun in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region.

The facility is set to be completed by year-end, says the chief of the regional administration, Ivan Fedorov , Ukrinform reports.

The project worth over UAH 95 million involves subsidies and co-financing from the regional budget, the official reported on Telegram.

He noted that almost 10,000 residents across the community live in close proximity to enemy positions – on the right of the Dnipro they are subjected to Russian strikes coming from across the river. More than 500 children are in a desperate need of a safe learning space.

Nine people, including two, were wounded in Kharkiv region over last day due to shelling

According to Fedorov, the "underground school" is designed to fit 1,000 students in two shifts, so it will cover the needs of students from more than one educational facility. A school bus was handed over to the community to facilitate transportation.

"The contractor must build the 'school' in less than four months. Although the standard regulation is more than six months. We optimize processes. We will finish earthworks two times faster than before. We take into account the possible worsening of weather conditions," said the head of the administration.

Russia damaged or destroyed almost 3,800 educational institutions across Ukraine

He added that the plan is to complete the construction by the end of the year.

As reported, 5,500 schoolchildren will start the academic year offline in Kharkiv. After the completion of construction of another three underground schools, 2,000 more students will be able to physically attend classes.