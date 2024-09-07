(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Capriotti's Sandwich Shop Celebrates Customers with Weekly Offers, Surprises, and Prizes While Celebrating the Return of with the new Capriotti's $29.99 Game Day Family Pack

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

declares this month SUBtember,

launching exclusive promotions each week for rewards members , extending the fan-favorite $9.99 Caps Duos, offering a new family meal deal, and making it even easier to earn free food. This weekend, rewards members can enjoy a Buy One, Get One 50% off any sub reward, valid through Sunday, Sept. 8. Each Monday in September, a new reward will be available for all members. New members can enroll for FREE any time throughout the month to be eligible for the current week's reward plus all future offers.

IT'S SUBTEMBER AT CAPRIOTTI'S!

Continue Reading

"We're excited to celebrate our valued Capriotti's Rewards members this SUBtember with exclusive weekly offers, great every-day value, and a fun game day pack to feed the whole family," said Kim Lewis, Capriotti's Chief Marketing Officer. "If you haven't experienced one of our extraordinary subs, this month is the perfect time to join our free rewards program and take advantage of these special deals!"

Every dollar Capriotti's Rewards

Members spend earns one point and 100 points = $10 in Cap's Cash, which can be redeemed on any purchase. And now it's even easier to earn and redeem points in-store by simply providing your phone number at the register! Members also earn points for any app or online purchase with their registered account. Not a member yet? Capriotti's is making it easy and tasty to join the fun. Head to to get the party started with a FREE 8-inch sub and begin your registration.



The SUBtember fun continues with the extension of the fan-favorite $9.99 Caps Duos . This limited-time deal, available exclusively when ordering in the Capriotti's app or online at Capriottis, includes a featured half sub and half salad so you can mix and match to make the perfect meal.

There's more! Just in time for the return of football, Capriotti's throws a top-notch touchdown of taste with the Capriotti's $29.99 Game Day Family Pack . This SUBtember special features 30 inches of subs, four small chips, and the option to add four cookies for a special price. Available to order both online and in-store, you can choose up to three different sandwich varieties from a variety of Cap's faves. Visit Capriottis for all the details!

Want a FREE Game Day Family Pack? Be sure to follow Capriotti's on Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok and tag the three people you would share your pack in the comments of our Game Day post for your chance to win. Winners will be announced on each platform on Tuesday, Sept 10.

This will be a SUBtember to remember at Capriotti's – don't miss out on this once-a-year celebration!

About Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 40-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti's cold, grilled, and vegetarian subs, cheesesteaks, and salads are available at more than 170 locations across the United States. Capriotti's signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted "The Greatest Sandwich in America" by thousands of readers across the country, as reported by AOL. Capriotti's fans can download the Capriotti's Rewards app for iOS and Android, where they can earn and redeem rewards. Capriotti's plans to grow to over 500 locations by 2032 and was ranked on Fast Casual's list of "Top 100 Movers & Shakers" each of the last four years (2020-23). For more information, visit capriottis . Like Capriotti's on Facebook , follow on TikTok , X ,

and Instagram .

MEDIA CONTACT : Alec Miszuk, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected]

SOURCE Capriotti's Sandwich Shop