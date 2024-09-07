Next Grape And Wine Festival Begins In Shamakhi

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On September 7, the State tourism Agency and Shamakhi District
Executive Authority organized the next Grape and Wine Festival in
the Meysari village of Shamakhi city, Azernews
reports.
This is the third time the festival has been held, aiming to
promote local grape and wine production, and to raise awareness
about the history and current activities in viticulture and
winemaking in Azerbaijan.
The festival, hosted in the area of the“Shirvan Wines” LLC
vineyard and winery complex, offers visitors a chance to learn more
about grape production and winemaking, as well as Azerbaijan's
tourism potential. Various entertainment and show programs will be
presented.
The festival will feature tastings of wines from local and
international producers, with opportunities to learn interesting
stories about different wineries. Vineyards and wine production
facilities from various regions of Azerbaijan will showcase their
wines, allowing visitors to purchase their favorite products at
favorable prices.
The Grape and Wine Festival also provides an excellent
opportunity for winemakers to establish new business connections
and promote their products to a broader audience. The festival
attracts significant interest from both locals and tourists.
Azerbaijan's grape varieties, such as Ag Shani, Qara Shani,
Madrasa, Meysari, and Tabrizi, have historically made the country
renowned not only in the Soviet space but also globally in the
fields of winemaking and viticulture. Although this sector faced a
decline in the early years of independence, it is now experiencing
a revival with significant decisions and state programs adopted for
its development. The government supports viticulture through
subsidies and preferential loans.
Shamakhi was chosen as the festival venue due to its historical
association with poetry, music, and viticulture. Under the
leadership of the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev, Shamakhi was known
for its extensive vineyards in the 70s and 80s, though many were
destroyed in the early years of independence. Today, under
President Ilham Aliyev's leadership, viticulture is once again
being supported at the state level, with new vineyards covering
over 1,700 hectares in the district.
The festival, running from 2 PM to 9 PM over two days, will
feature various interactive zones including tasting, entertainment,
food, souvenir sales, master classes, and an outdoor film
screening. It also presents a great opportunity for winemakers to
build new business relationships and promote their products. The
event is expected to attract over a thousand participants daily,
including producers, industry representatives, officials, and
media.
The festival will continue until September 8.
The State Tourism Agency promotes the international recognition
of Azerbaijan's local grape varieties and wines, with a focus on
wine tourism. Azerbaijan is a member of the "Iter Vitis" cultural
route, which includes 20 countries and is designed to promote wine
heritage, wine tourism, and sustainable tourism by the European
Council and the European Institute of Cultural Routes.
