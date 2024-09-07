Next Session For Azerbaijani Citizens Residing In Turkiye To Be Held At Azerbaijan's Consulate General In Istanbul

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In accordance with the Action Plan approved by the of the Republic of Azerbaijan, a series of measures are being taken to provide necessary assistance to Azerbaijani citizens, including their family members born in Turkiye, who have migrated to Turkiye and are currently residing there illegally, Azernews reports.

As part of these measures, the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Istanbul will begin accepting applications on September 21 from Azerbaijani citizens who migrated to Turkiye in the 1990s and have been living there illegally since then. During these sessions, services such as issuing passports and certificates related to civil status records (such as birth and marriage certificates) will be provided, along with other consular operations.

The acceptance process, coordinated with Turkiye, will continue until September 29 and will be conducted by a working group composed of authorized representatives from relevant Azerbaijani state institutions.