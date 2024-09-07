Next Session For Azerbaijani Citizens Residing In Turkiye To Be Held At Azerbaijan's Consulate General In Istanbul
In accordance with the Action Plan approved by the government of
the Republic of Azerbaijan, a series of measures are being taken to
provide necessary assistance to Azerbaijani citizens, including
their family members born in Turkiye, who have migrated to Turkiye
and are currently residing there illegally,
Azernews reports.
As part of these measures, the Consulate General of Azerbaijan
in Istanbul will begin accepting applications on September 21 from
Azerbaijani citizens who migrated to Turkiye in the 1990s and have
been living there illegally since then. During these sessions,
services such as issuing passports and certificates related to
civil status records (such as birth and marriage certificates) will
be provided, along with other consular operations.
The acceptance process, coordinated with Turkiye, will continue
until September 29 and will be conducted by a working group
composed of authorized representatives from relevant Azerbaijani
state institutions.
