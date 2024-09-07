Israeli Bombardment Kills 13 Palestinians, Injures Others In Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) Gaza / PNN /



Israeli bombardment today killed at least 13 Palestinians and others across the war-torn Gaza Strip, according to local reports .

The source said that Israeli forces targeted a tent sheltering displaced people, west of the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Strip, killing four civilians and injuring four others.

The bodies of the slain civilians, namely two young women and two child sisters, were taken to the al-Awda Hospital in the camp, and the casualties, namely three female children and a youth, to Shuhada Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah.

The occupation forces also targeted a house belonging to the Yassin family in the Zaytoun neighbourhood, east of Gaza City, killing four civilians, including two children and a woman, and injuring others.

Meanwhile, Israeli fighter jets pounded a house near Nassar Circle in the Ash-Sheikh area in the northern Strip, resulting in a number of fatalities and casualties.

Israeli bombing also targeted a house belonging to the Qandil family in the downtown part of the city of Khan Younes, killing five civilians and injuring others.

Israel has proceeded with its genocidal offensive on the war-torn Strip in complete disregard of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which ordered Israel in a legally binding decision to halt its military offensive in Rafah, which may violate its obligations under the Genocide Convention.

Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7, killing at least 40,878 Palestinians and injuring over 94,454 others.

Moreover, at least 10,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine's largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.