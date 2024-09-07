(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Outward and cooperation are an important part of advancing high-level opening-up. Adhering to the principles of“mutual benefit, win-win, and common development,” it has vigorously facilitated multilateral, bilateral, and regional economic cooperation, boosted local economic and social development, brought benefits to the host country's people, and become a vivid manifestation of implementing the Global Development Initiative.

Xiamen, China – The China International Investment and Trade Fair will be held in Xiamen, China, from September 8 to 11. It has committed to constructing a platform of bilateral investment promotion, authoritative information release and investment trend discussion, and has developed into one of the most influential international investment events in the world. The“China Investment” events will be held at the 24th China International Fair for Investment & Trade (CIFIT), showcasing China's achievements in outward investment and cooperation, and jointly exploring new opportunities for cross-border collaboration.

As part of the major exhibitions of the 24th CIFIT, the Exhibition of Global Development Cooperation covers a total area of approximately 300 square meters. It focuses on upholding the spirit of the Third Plenary Session of the 20th CPC Central Committee; implementing the Global Development Initiative; and presenting the concepts, principles, key areas, and implementation results of China's international development cooperation in the new era, as well as innovative practices in common development. It consists of five parts -“Teaching a Man to Fish,”“Offering Fuel in Snowy Weather,”“People-to-People Bonds,”“Common Development,” and“Shared Future.” It showcases 34 representative projects and exhibits concerning foreign aid and international cooperation through text, images, and physical exhibits.







The Exhibition of China's Outward Investment and Cooperation , the first“Going Global” thematic exhibition at the CIFIT, covers a total area of 990 square meters. It invites key enterprises in China's outward foreign investment and overseas engineering contracting sectors, as well as major overseas economic and trade cooperative zones to participate in. It showcases the achievements and exemplary cases of“China Investment” and“China Construction,” highlighting the significant role played by enterprises in pragmatically advancing the economic and trade cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative and accelerating the“going global” of Chinese products, technologies, services, and standards.

The Matchmaking Meeting of Cross-Border Investment Cooperation will take place in Meeting Room 2A of Xiamen International Convention Center on the afternoon of September 8. With the theme of“Green Development Promoting Cross-Border Investment and Cooperation in Industrial Chains and Supply Chains,” it will conduct thematic exchanges and in-depth dialogues, and release the“Reports on the Development of Chinese Overseas Enterprises” compiled by the Joint Conference of the Overseas Chinese Enterprises Associations together with chambers of commerce or associations of Chinese enterprises in Vietnam, Uganda, Kazakhstan, Hungary, and Australia. It will help enterprises improve their level of participation in international competition and cooperation, seize new opportunities for mutually beneficial and win-win cross-border cooperation.

The Matchmaking Meeting on Innovative Development of Overseas Economic and Trade Cooperative Zones will be held in Meeting Room 306 of Xiamen International Conference & Exhibition Center on the morning of September 9. Under the theme of“Innovation Leading High-Quality Development of Overseas Economic and Trade Cooperative Zones,” it will conduct thematic exchanges and dialogues, building a platform for exchanges and services to boost the innovative development of overseas economic and trade cooperative zones.