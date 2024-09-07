Experience The Future Of Smart Living With Hisense At IFA 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) QINGDAO, China, Sept. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a global leader in home appliances and consumer electronics, unveiled its innovative smart home solutions at IFA 2024. Based on the theme "The Scenario-driven Future of Tech," Hisense showcased its latest smart home appliances and the ConnectLife app, designed to seamlessly connect appliances and real-life scenarios to redefine how users interact with their homes.

Hisense showcases smart living scenarios at IFA 2024

Hisense Refrigerator PureFlat Smart Series exemplifies the premium smart kitchen experience enabled by ConnectLife

Hisense Series 7i washing machines offer a superior laundry experience with a suite of smart features

Hisense Hi9 Series Oven offers advanced features for intelligent baking

Hisense Energy Pro X air conditioners offer efficient cooling and heating with advanced, energy-saving features

Continue Reading

Focused on enhancing the user experience, Hisense's booth at IFA 2024 brings to life three smart scenarios and products that aim to make the future of smart living more intuitive and accessible: Smart Laundry, Smart Kitchen and Smart Air Care.

Each experience is developed through Hisense's scenario-driven research and development approach that prioritizes real user needs:



Smart Laundry simplifies garment care with automated adjusting and remote monitoring.

Smart Kitchen streamlines cooking with connected appliances that personalize meal prep. Smart Air Care ensures a healthier living environment by intelligently adjusting air quality.

To bring the smart living scenarios to life, Hisense has introduced a range of innovative products that integrate seamlessly with the ConnectLife app.

The Hisense Refrigerator PureFlat Smart Series exemplifies the premium smart kitchen experience enabled by ConnectLife. Equipped with a 21-inch TFT touchscreen, this refrigerator

offers a wealth of features. The AI Recipe feature leverages food inventory tracking to suggest personalized recipes based on available ingredients and their expiration dates. Serving as a home appliance control center, the ConnectLife Hub refrigerator allows you to adjust temperature settings remotely through the ConnectLife app. Additionally, its AI Eco feature enables you to activate energy-saving mode on your device with a simple touch. With dual-tech cooling system, a My Fresh Choice compartment, and an on-door ice and water dispenser, this refrigerator delivers efficient temperature control, flexible storage options, and convenient access to cold beverages.

The Hisense Series 7i washing machines offer a superior laundry experience with a suite of smart features. The iPlayTM

Intelligent Display provides a user-friendly interface, while the iJetTM

three-channel spray system ensures a thorough wash. The compact iFitTM feature allows for easy integration into cabinets, optimizing space. AI-powered capabilities enhance performance with AI Super Wash, which intelligently adjusts washing parameters based on load weight, material type, water level, hardness, and turbidity. The AI Super Dry program in the Series 7i tumble dryer delivers precise drying with 3D Humidity Sensor for accurate moisture detection.

The Hisense's Hi8 Series Oven offers a range of cooking functions, including air-frying, fast preheating, and pizza mode. Its large capacity and cool-touch doors make it easy to cook with and also clean. The VisonPlus Screen provides a user-friendly interface for exploring cooking programs and settings. Cleaning is made simple with features including Steam Clean Pro, Pyrolytic Self Clean, and Removable Door&Glass. The Hisense Hi 9 Series Oven is a premium model that offers advanced features such as AI-powered InCamera Technology for intelligent baking, Auto Door Opening & Auto Lock. Its larger TFT screen provides a user-friendly interface for exploring over 140 pre-programmed recipes and cooking settings. With ConnectLife integration, the Hi 9 delivers a convenient and efficient cooking experience.

Hisense Energy Pro X air conditioners offer efficient cooling and heating with advanced, energy-saving features. The AI Smart Airflow adjusts airflow direction based on your position and needs, ensuring optimal comfort. HI-NANO technology enhances air quality by releasing high-concentration ions to eliminate 92.6% of H1N1, 88.54% of E. coli, and 60.07% of PM2.5 in two hours. The TMS Control System intelligently adjusts temperature and humidity by analyzing various indoor conditions, providing a tailored and comfortable environment.

Beyond residential air conditioning, Hisense Hi-Therma ATW heat pump is another popular option for room heating, especially in Europe. Renowned for their outstanding performance and eco-friendly features, Hisense Hi-Therma II R290 ATW boasts an A+++ energy efficiency rating, stable operation at temperatures as low as -25°C, and maximum water outlet temperature of 65°C, with the flexibility to control up to 7 independent rooms. Moreover, the first-generation Hi-Therma Split (R32) finished the rigorous winter test conducted by Germany's VDE and obtained the No. 001 certification in the extremely cold city of Mohe, China.

About Hisense

Hisense is a leading global home appliance and consumer electronics brand and official partner of the UEFA EURO 2024TM. According to Omdia, Hisense ranked No. 2 globally for TV shipments and No. 1 in 100" TVs in both 2023 and Q1 2024. The company has expanded quickly to operate in more than 160 countries and specializes in multi-media goods, home appliances, and intelligent IT information.

SOURCE Hisense