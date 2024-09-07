Effective Governance And Macroeconomic Indicators Working Group Meeting To Be Held

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On September 10, the Business Environment and International Ratings Commission's "Effective Governance and Macroeconomic Indicators" working group will hold its next meeting in a video conference format, Azernews reports.

The meeting will involve relevant state institutions represented in the working group. Discussions will focus on the work completed during the first half of 2024 and the steps to be taken in the upcoming period.

The meeting will also include presentations by state institutions on key indicators they are responsible for, in accordance with the approved activity plan for the working group for 2024.