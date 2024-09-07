Effective Governance And Macroeconomic Indicators Working Group Meeting To Be Held
On September 10, the Business Environment and International
Ratings Commission's "Effective Governance and Macroeconomic
Indicators" working group will hold its next meeting in a video
conference format, Azernews reports.
The meeting will involve relevant state institutions represented
in the working group. Discussions will focus on the work completed
during the first half of 2024 and the steps to be taken in the
upcoming period.
The meeting will also include presentations by state
institutions on key indicators they are responsible for, in
accordance with the approved activity plan for the working group
for 2024.
