Ammo Depot On Fire In Russia After Drone Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A blaze engulfed an ammunition depot near the Russian city of Voronezh and local authorities declared civilian evacuation of several villages in the area.

This is reported by Liberty , Ukrinform saw.

The governor of Voronezh region, Aleksandr Gusev, said a drone was "detected and suppressed", adding that, after the debris plunged to the ground, "a fire broke out, which spread to explosive objects, causing detonation."

Russian Telegram channels report that the drone hit an ammunition depot, posting videos where multiple explosions are heaed. Local witnesses report that the detonation lasted for a few hours.

The Ministry of Defense of Russia did not formally report the downing of drones over Voronezh region, noting that two drones were shot down over Kursk and Belgorod regions each.

Another detonation of "explosive objects" in the Ostrogoz district had already been reported two weeks ago. Then the explosions lasted for almost two days. About 600 people were evacuated.

As reported, in mid-August, reports said explosions caused by the drone attack caused a fire in Borisoglebsk, Voronezh region, where a military airfield is located.