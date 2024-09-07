Kremlin: Understands Kyrgyzstan's Decision To Remove Taliban From Banned List

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) In response to Kyrgyzstan's decision to remove the from its list of banned groups, Russia has expressed understanding, noting that Afghanistan's neighbors have the right to establish relations with the Taliban administration.

TASS reported that Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesperson, stated that“it is important for the neighbors [of Afghanistan] to have relations with the current authorities.” Peskov implicitly welcomed Kyrgyzstan's decision, suggesting it is understandable given the circumstances.

Peskov described establishing communication channels with the Taliban as a necessity, emphasizing that engaging in any form of communication would be impossible without such channels. He stressed that creating these channels is crucial for fostering dialogue and cooperation.

It is noteworthy that Kyrgyzstan officially removed the Taliban from its“terrorist organizations” list over the past weekend. Kazakhstan had previously made a similar move.

Russian foreign and justice ministries have also proposed to the Kremlin the removal of the Taliban from the banned list, though this proposal has not yet been confirmed.

Russia's response reflects a broader trend among neighboring countries to engage with the Taliban amid evolving geopolitical dynamics.

Despite these efforts, the international community and neighboring countries have not officially recognized the Taliban regime. They continue to emphasize the need for respect for international obligations, human rights, women's rights, and the diversity of Afghanistan, including establishing an inclusive government.





