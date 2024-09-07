MFA Ukraine Urges Iran To Refrain From Giving Russian Ballistic Missiles

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called on Iran to refrain from transferring any types of weapons and military equipment to Russia.

That's according to a commentary released on the ministry's website, as seen by Ukrinform.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is deeply concerned over the reports in international regarding Iran's possible transfer of ballistic missiles to the Russian Federation. We once again call on the leadership of the Islamic Republic of Iran to refrain from transferring any types of weapons and military equipment to Russia, which is an aggressor state according to the UN Charter and the norms of international law," the commentary reads.

MFA Ukraine noted that for over the past two years, Ukraine and Ukrainians have been suffering daily from Russian terrorist attacks involving all types of deadly weaponry, including Iranian-made drones.

As the ministry emphasized, the deepening of military-technical cooperation between Russia and Iran poses serious security threats not only for Ukraine, but also for the whole of Europe, the Middle East, and the rest of the world.

"We call on the world community to increase pressure on Tehran and Moscow in order to protect international peace and security. Iran must completely and definitively stop providing Russia with weapons in order to prove with actions, not words, the sincerity of the statements of its political leadership about non-involvement in fueling the Russian war machine of death," emphasized MFA Ukraine.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs warned Tehran that, should Iran's transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia is confirmed, it will have“devastating consequences” for Ukrainian-Iranian bilateral relations.

As reported by The Wall Street Journal , citing sources among American and European officials, Iran has already sent its short-range ballistic missiles to Russia. The outlet notes that Iran's transfer of ballistic missiles will give Moscow another powerful military tool to use in the war against Ukraine.