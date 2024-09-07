Ukraine's Top Prosecutor Meets With G7 Envoys
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin discussed support and Promotion of initiatives in the field of justice in Ukraine at a meeting with the ambassadors of the Group of Seven nations and European partners.
That's according to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office , Ukrinform reports.
"Despite the ongoing war, we continue developing the prosecutor's office and criminal justice system in line with advanced international practices. Comprehensive assistance from the G7 countries is crucial for the stability and effective work of the Prosecutor General's Office in wartime conditions," Kostin emphasized.
Among the current priorities, the Prosecutor General named ensuring responsibility for the international crimes Russia commits against Ukraine and Ukrainians, as well as developing a support system for victims and witnesses of Russian war crimes.
Another priority is strengthening the fight against organized crime, as well as digitalization of processes in the criminal justice system, he noted.
On top agenda is also increasing transparency and integrity, as well as implementing modern HR management systems.
"We highly value the support from international partners and remain open to deepening our cooperation," Kostin concluded.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the prosecutor general noted that 27 countries had already started their own inquiries and are gathering evidence of crimes committed during Russia's aggression against Ukraine.
