Restoration Of Hakim Nasir Khusraw's Tomb Begins In Badakhshan

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The restoration and renovation of Hakim Nasir Khusraw Balkhi's tomb, one of the oldest historical monuments in Badakhshan, have begun.

Engineer Zabiullah Amiri, the head of the Information and Culture Department of Badakhshan Province, who visited the site in the village of Hazrat Syed in the Yamgan district to oversee and assess the work, stated that the restoration is expected to be completed and operational within the next two months.

He added that this monument is approximately 900 years old and had suffered significant damage during the past 20 years of conflict and heavy weaponry. According to him, it was in urgent need of restoration.

During this visit, Ahmad Zahir Kabiri, head of Radio Television of Badakhshan, and several Information and Culture Department staff members accompanied him. They requested the contracting company to use materials and techniques similar to those used in the original construction of the monument.

Syed Ghiathuddin, a resident of the village of Hazrat Syed in the Yamgan district, who lives near the historical site of Hakim Nasir Khusraw, expressed his satisfaction with the commencement of the restoration. He mentioned,“The tomb of Hakim Nasir Khusraw Balkhi, located in our area, attracts hundreds of visitors annually. However, due to the neglect of cultural authorities in the past regime, the historical site was at risk of collapse. Fortunately, today we are witnessing the start of its restoration, and I hope other historical sites in Badakhshan will also be restored.”

He urged the officials of the Badakhshan Information and Culture Department to employ local residents as guards to protect and maintain this historical site and prevent further damage.

Hakim Abu Mo'in Nasir bin Khusraw bin Harith Qubadiani Balkhi is renowned as one of the great Persian poets, thinkers, and writers of the 5th century AH. Born in 394 AH in the village of Qubadian in Balkh, he also called himself“Marwazi” due to his time spent in Merv. He began studying and acquiring knowledge from a young age.

Nasir Khusraw authored numerous works, many of which have been lost over time. As he himself said about his writings:“Do not look at my frail body, for my work transcends this starry world.”

His most important and famous work is the“Safarnameh” (Book of Travel), which summarizes his seven-year journey and has been translated into multiple languages.

Although Nasir Khusraw traveled to various cities across the world, he eventually settled in Badakhshan after being invited by Amir Ali bin Asad, a local Ismaili leader. He spent the remaining 20 to 25 years of his life in Yamgan, Badakhshan.

Restoring Hakim Nasir Khusraw Balkhi's tomb is a significant step in preserving a vital piece of historical and cultural heritage. The efforts to revive this ancient monument not only honor the legacy of a notable historical figure but also enhance the cultural identity of the region.

