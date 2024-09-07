South African Motorist Drives Along With His Car Balanced On A Trolley To Replace His Rear Wheel

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) A motorist in South Africa has been caught driving along with his car balanced on a trolley in the place of his rear wheel.



Footage posted showed the unidentified owner taking the white Opal Corsa for a spin in Bellville, Cape Town.



The car has its hazard lights on and is moving much slower than the rest of the traffic.



The driver had bought the vehicle, with four wheels, only a few months ago and was confronted by its previous owner after the footage surfaced online, Times Live reported.



The former owner said the car was still registered in his name because the new owner had not yet changed the documentation.



'I went and confronted him myself. I said,“No, my friend, that car is still in my name and you're trouble like this.”,' the previous owner said.



'He said he didn't have a choice. He had to do it. He knows it wasn't the right thing to do and he was wrong.'

