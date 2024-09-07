BJP Leader Bachan Singh Arya Resigns From Party Ahead Of Haryana Assembly Polls

Arya, the BJP leader from Safidon in Jind of Haryana, announced his resignation a day after the saffron party announced its first list for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state and his name was missing from the list.

