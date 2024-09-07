BJP Leader Bachan Singh Arya Resigns From Party Ahead Of Haryana Assembly Polls
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Haryana Minister Bachan Singh Arya on Saturday resigned from party ahead of Haryana Assembly elections 2024.
Arya, the BJP leader from Safidon in Jind of Haryana, announced his resignation a day after the saffron party announced its first list for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state and his name was missing from the list.
