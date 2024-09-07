“Deadpool 3”, Hugh Jackman Will Be Back As Wolverine Announced On Social Media

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Hugh Jackman will be back as Wolverine in“Deadpool 3,” Ryan Reynolds announced on his social Tuesday afternoon.“Deadpool 3” also has an official release date: Sept. 6, 2024.

Shawn Levy, who made“Free Guy” and“The Adam Project” with Reynolds, is directing“Deadpool 3,” which will officially join the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Disney's purchase of 20th Century Fox.

Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who penned the first two“Deadpool” films, returned to write the third. Reese has previously confirmed that“Deadpool 3” will remain R-rated, even within the family-friendly MCU.

In an announcement video shared on Twitter, Reynolds said:“Hey everyone. We're extremely sad to have missed D23, but we've been working very hard on the next Deadpool film for a good long while now. I've had to really search my soul on this one. His first appearance in the MCU obviously needs to feel special. We need to stay true to the character, find new depth, motivation and meaning. Every Deadpool needs to stand out and stand apart.”

The last time X-Men fans saw Jackman as Wolverine was in 2016's R-rated“Logan,” directed by James Mangold. Wolverine famously died in the end of the film, and Jackman has stated repeatedly that the film was his swan song in the role.

So it's unclear how he'll appear in“Deadpool 3.” But the character is best known for repeatedly breaking the fourth wall - on film and in the comics - and as Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige recently told Variety,“Anything's possible in the multiverse.”

