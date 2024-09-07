Highlights From Day Five Of Dubai Fashion Week SS'25

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



FAD Institute introduces 20 emerging designers from its programme, reinforcing its role as a leading player nurturing innovative talent in the region

REBORN's Spring/Summer 2025 collection brings to the fore fashion for fast-paced living



Ibrahim Shebani of Born In Exile collection honours Libya's cultural heritage



Indonesian designer Benang Jarum makes a notable comeback with its 'Forest Toile' collection, featuring classic motifs, modern stripes, and exquisite embroidery



Buttonscarves inspires audiences with its 'Lucent Dark' collection, with the Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to the UAE, H.E. Husin Bagis, in attendance

Instagram and the Arab Fashion Council host fashion leaders at an intimate dinner to explore social media's influence on fashion and the future of digital marketing

Dubai, UAE, 6 September 2024: Dubai Fashion Week (DFW) carried into its fifth day, bringing to its global stages a blend of emerging fashion talent and established names from the region and beyond. FAD Institute presented the future of fashion through 20 budding designers, followed by REBORN unveiling its Spring/Summer 2025 collection. Ibrahim Shebani's Born In Exile celebrated Libya's heritage, and Indonesian designer Benang Jarum marked its highly anticipated return to DFW before Buttonscarves impressed with its 'Lucent Dusk' collection. DFW is co-founded by Dubai Design District (d3), part of TECOM Group PJSC, and the Arab Fashion Council.

FAD TALENTS



FAD Institute of Luxury, Fashion & Style, a fashion university based in d3, gave audiences a snapshot of the future of fashion talent with a spotlight on 20 emerging talents. The show featured an eclectic mix of ready-to-wear and couture collections, featuring experimental silhouettes, colour blocking, dynamic geometric patterns, and intricate textile manipulation. FAD's participation in Dubai's official fashion week and those of London and Milan underscores the institute's commitment to nurturing creativity in its students, empowering them with future-ready skills and industry experience and further solidifying its reputation as a leading fashion school in the region. The showcase also emphasises the global platform DFW provides young, emerging talent from within the region and beyond.



REBORN



REBORN unveiled its highly anticipated Spring/Summer 2025 collection, inspired by modern, fast-paced lifestyles. The presentation featured versatile staples, such as shirt dresses, two-piece sets, and skirts, with distinctive details and asymmetrical draping, creating a balance between feminine elegance and contemporary sophistication. A neutral palette of white, beige, brown, and black and fabrics like crinkled cotton and silk reflected the label's refined craftsmanship and fresh perspective on timeless designs.



BORN IN EXILE



Born In Exile, the brainchild of Libyan designer Ibrahim Shebani, honoured Libya's cultural heritage in its breathtaking Spring/Summer display. Inspired by Libyan symbols such as the Ghazala fountain and referencing Libyan fabrics, the collection of tracksuits, knitwear, and leather patchwork blended traditional motifs with modern styles, while denim pieces represented the ageing of statues. The collection celebrated Libyan history's beauty and promoted cultural identity preservation.



BENANG JARUM



Indonesian design label Benang Jarum returned to the global stages of DFW with its 'Forest Toile' collection. Drawing inspiration from classic toile de Jouy motifs incorporating modern stripes, the pieces played with muted tones of carmine rose, powder blue, white, and French vanilla complemented by intricate embroidery and fabric layering. Co-founder Allyssa Hawadi was present, celebrating the brand's global success and reaffirming its rising status in international fashion.



BUTTONSCARVES



Jakarta-born label Buttonscarves left a bold impression on last night's audiences with its 'Lucent Dusk' collection, featuring luxurious fabrics, such as satin and jacquard, paired with oversized renditions of their iconic Nina, Mindy, and Beverly Bags. Attended by international figures, including the Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to the UAE, H.E. Husin Bagis, and supermodel Rawdah Mohamed, CEO Linda Anggrea emphasised the brand's mission to bring Indonesian fashion to the world stage through the #ButtonscarvesGoesGlobal campaign. The event underscored the brand's global growth following appearances in New York, London, and Kuala Lumpur.





INSTAGRAM X ARAB FASHION COUNCIL



Instagram and the Arab Fashion Council hosted an exclusive dinner with key fashion industry figures. Designers, influencers, and industry leaders networked and engaged in conversations about digital trends and the future of fashion marketing, highlighting Instagram's role in shaping fashion narratives and the Arab Fashion Council's dedication to global fashion dialogues.

