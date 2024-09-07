Subroto Cup Jr Boys: Govt. Secondary School, Monigong Reaches Semis

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 7 (IANS) After an intense quarterfinal stage, the business end of the 63rd Subroto Cup Juniors is in action as only four teams remain in the tournament. Govt. Secondary School, Monigong, Arunachal Pradesh overcame Lord Krishna SSS, Haryana 4-3 after being 3-1 down in the quarterfinal of the 63rd Subroto Cup Junior Boys International which was played here at the Tejas Football Ground.

Byabang scored a hat-trick while Tage scored the winning goal for his side. Yaman, Sonu and Sameer scored for Haryana SSS.

They will now face Myngken Christian Higher Secondary School, Meghalaya in the semifinals on Monday in the first semifinal while Sri Lanka Schools Football Association will lock horns with T.G English School, Bishnupur, Manipur in the second semis.

Lord Krishna SSS had a two-goal advantage by the 15th minute through strikes from Yaman and Sonu. Byabang halved the deficit in the 24th minute but Sameer's strike in the 37th minute gave back the two-goal advantage for the Haryana side.

The school from Arunachal then scored thrice in eight minutes to stun their opponents. Byabang levelled the scores after scoring twice in the 53rd and 60th minutes. Tage then scored the winner in the 61st minute to book their spot in the semifinals.

Banganson scored an impressive hat-trick as Myngken Christian Higher Secondary School comfortably beat Minerva Public School, Mohali 3-1 in the quarterfinal at Tejas Football Ground for a place in the final four. Hemneichung scored the goal for Minerva Public School

In the third quarterfinal at KIIT Global School, Gurugram, Sri Lanka Schools Football Association beat RMSA High School, Mizoram 2-1 for a place in the semifinals. Second-half strikes from Aman and Humaid scored the winning goals for the Sri Lankan side. Isak scored for the Mizoram side in injury time of the second half but it was not enough to extend the game into penalties.

On the same ground, Mianithoba's 62nd-minute strike against Amenity Public School, Uttarakhand was enough for T.G English School, Bishnupur, Manipur to book their spot in the semis.

RESULTS:

QF 1: Myngken Christian Higher Secondary School, Meghalaya 3-1 Minerva Public School, Mohali

QF 2: Govt. Secondary School, Arunachal Pradesh 4-3 Lord Krishna SSS, Haryana

QF 3: Sri Lanka Schools Football Association2-1 RMSA High School, Mizoram

QF 4: T.G English School, Bishnupur, Manipur 1-0 Amenity Public School, Uttarakhand