Second Briefing Of COP29 Azerbaijan Presidency For Members Of Diplomatic Corps Accredited In Country Held

The COP29 Azerbaijan Operations Company has held its second
briefing for members of the diplomatic corps accredited in
Azerbaijan, focusing on the preparations for the COP29 conference
and event plans, Azernews reports.
The briefing was conducted by the press office of the COP29
Azerbaijan Operations Company.
The briefing featured the Chair of the Board and Chief Executive
of Operations of the COP29 Azerbaijan Operations Company, Nermin
Carjalova; Ramin Taghiyev, Deputy Head of the Protocol Service of
the President of Azerbaijan; Wasim Mir, Director of the UNFCCC
Conference Affairs Division; and Kevin O'Hanlon, a representative
of the UN Security Department.
The interactive briefing, held in a hybrid format, included over
150 diplomats from diplomatic missions operating in Azerbaijan, as
well as representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in the
country and stationed abroad.
Nermin Carjalova provided a detailed presentation on key events
included in the COP process calendar, the intensive preparatory
work across various areas, the zoning and infrastructure setup at
the Baku Stadium where the COP29 conference will be held, and the
progress in establishing the Blue Zone, where all official events
will take place, and the Green Zone, which will bring together
various stakeholders for innovative climate approaches.
Diplomats were informed about the steps taken to ensure
efficient and smooth organizational aspects of participation in
COP29. These include the registration process managed by the
UNFCCC, the introduction of a special COP29 visa service, media
accreditation, registration of radio-electronic equipment,
allocation of temporary radio frequencies, and the reservation of
infrastructure and venues in the COP29 Green Zone. Various portals
for reservation services, including translation services, were also
explained in detail.
Efforts to provide a positive visitor experience for thousands
of international representatives traveling to Baku for the
conference were highlighted, including transportation,
accommodation, and catering arrangements. It was emphasized that
one of the main goals of the operations is to keep environmental
impacts and carbon footprint at an acceptable minimum throughout
all phases of the operation.
Ramin Taghiyev addressed the protocol details related to the
privileges, reception, accommodation, and transportation of heads
of state and government attending the Climate Action World Leaders'
Summit organized under COP29. He also updated the diplomats on the
operational scheme at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, city
transportation arrangements, and the agenda of the World Climate
Action Summit.
The event concluded with a live discussion and Q&A session
addressing questions and concerns from the attendees.
