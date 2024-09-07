Second Briefing Of COP29 Azerbaijan Presidency For Members Of Diplomatic Corps Accredited In Country Held

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The COP29 Azerbaijan Operations Company has held its second briefing for members of the corps accredited in Azerbaijan, focusing on the preparations for the COP29 conference and event plans, Azernews reports.

The briefing was conducted by the press office of the COP29 Azerbaijan Operations Company.

The briefing featured the Chair of the Board and Chief Executive of Operations of the COP29 Azerbaijan Operations Company, Nermin Carjalova; Ramin Taghiyev, Deputy Head of the Protocol Service of the President of Azerbaijan; Wasim Mir, Director of the UNFCCC Conference Affairs Division; and Kevin O'Hanlon, a representative of the UN Security Department.

The interactive briefing, held in a hybrid format, included over 150 diplomats from diplomatic missions operating in Azerbaijan, as well as representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in the country and stationed abroad.

Nermin Carjalova provided a detailed presentation on key events included in the COP process calendar, the intensive preparatory work across various areas, the zoning and infrastructure setup at the Baku Stadium where the COP29 conference will be held, and the progress in establishing the Blue Zone, where all official events will take place, and the Green Zone, which will bring together various stakeholders for innovative climate approaches.

Diplomats were informed about the steps taken to ensure efficient and smooth organizational aspects of participation in COP29. These include the registration process managed by the UNFCCC, the introduction of a special COP29 visa service, media accreditation, registration of radio-electronic equipment, allocation of temporary radio frequencies, and the reservation of infrastructure and venues in the COP29 Green Zone. Various portals for reservation services, including translation services, were also explained in detail.

Efforts to provide a positive visitor experience for thousands of international representatives traveling to Baku for the conference were highlighted, including transportation, accommodation, and catering arrangements. It was emphasized that one of the main goals of the operations is to keep environmental impacts and carbon footprint at an acceptable minimum throughout all phases of the operation.

Ramin Taghiyev addressed the protocol details related to the privileges, reception, accommodation, and transportation of heads of state and government attending the Climate Action World Leaders' Summit organized under COP29. He also updated the diplomats on the operational scheme at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, city transportation arrangements, and the agenda of the World Climate Action Summit.

The event concluded with a live discussion and Q&A session addressing questions and concerns from the attendees.