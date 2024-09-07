Ministry Warns Against Walking, Trading Dangerous Animals, Including 28 Dog Breeds

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change has urged owners of dangerous animals, including 28 breeds of dogs, against walking them in public places.

It has classified a list of 48 animals as dangerous, including dog breeds such as Doberman, Bull Terrier, Bull Dog, Canary Dog, Great Dane and more.

The Ministry wrote on its social media account urging "possessors of dangerous animals not to bring or walk these animals in public places to ensure the safety of individuals."

It further warned against displaying, selling, or trading these animals, in accordance with the provisions of Law No. (10) of 2019, which regulates the possession of dangerous animals and organisms to maintain public safety and protect the environment.

The ministry called on everyone to "review the regulation, which includes 28 breeds of dangerous dogs, along with a range of other organisms classified as dangerous, to ensure full compliance with the law."

The complete list of animals, as shared by the Ministry, are:

1. Doberman

2. Ridgeback

3. American Staffordshire Terrier

4. American Pit Bull Terrier

5. Boston Terrier

6. German Pinscher

7. Stafforshire Terrier

8. Bull Terrier

9. Ca De Bou

10. Canary Dog

11. Argentino Dogo

12. Brazilian Mastiff

13. Spanish Mastiff

14. Neapolitan Mastiff

15. Bull Dog

16. Bull Mastiff

17. Old English Mastiff

18. Dogu De Boreaux

19. Boxer

20. Great Dane

21. Rottweiller

22. Shar Pei

23. Cane Corso

24. Kangel Dog

25. Tibet Dog

26. Sheep Dog Caucasim

27. Ovcharka

28. Alpine Mastiff

29. Panthera Leo

30. Panthera Tigris

31. Panthera Pardus

32. Panthera Onca

33. Puma Concolor

34. Acinonyx Jubatus

35. Crocuta Crocuta

36. Hyaena Hyaena

37. Vulpes Vulpes

38. Canis Aurcus

39. Crocodiles

40. Papio Hamadryas

41. Chorocrbus Pygerythrus

42. Pan Trogldytes

43. Gorilla SPP

44. Spiders

45. Snakes

46. Scorpions

47. Wild cats

48. Bears