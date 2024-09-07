Ministry Warns Against Walking, Trading Dangerous Animals, Including 28 Dog Breeds

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change has urged owners of dangerous animals, including 28 breeds of dogs, against walking them in public places.
It has classified a list of 48 animals as dangerous, including dog breeds such as Doberman, Bull Terrier, Bull Dog, Canary Dog, Great Dane and more.
The Ministry wrote on its social media account urging "possessors of dangerous animals not to bring or walk these animals in public places to ensure the safety of individuals."
It further warned against displaying, selling, or trading these animals, in accordance with the provisions of Law No. (10) of 2019, which regulates the possession of dangerous animals and organisms to maintain public safety and protect the environment.
The ministry called on everyone to "review the regulation, which includes 28 breeds of dangerous dogs, along with a range of other organisms classified as dangerous, to ensure full compliance with the law."
The complete list of animals, as shared by the Ministry, are:
1. Doberman
2. Ridgeback
3. American Staffordshire Terrier
4. American Pit Bull Terrier
5. Boston Terrier
6. German Pinscher
7. Stafforshire Terrier
8. Bull Terrier
9. Ca De Bou
10. Canary Dog
11. Argentino Dogo
12. Brazilian Mastiff
13. Spanish Mastiff
14. Neapolitan Mastiff
15. Bull Dog
16. Bull Mastiff
17. Old English Mastiff
18. Dogu De Boreaux
19. Boxer
20. Great Dane
21. Rottweiller
22. Shar Pei
23. Cane Corso
24. Kangel Dog
25. Tibet Dog
26. Sheep Dog Caucasim
27. Ovcharka
28. Alpine Mastiff
29. Panthera Leo
30. Panthera Tigris
31. Panthera Pardus
32. Panthera Onca
33. Puma Concolor
34. Acinonyx Jubatus
35. Crocuta Crocuta
36. Hyaena Hyaena
37. Vulpes Vulpes
38. Canis Aurcus
39. Crocodiles
40. Papio Hamadryas
41. Chorocrbus Pygerythrus
42. Pan Trogldytes
43. Gorilla SPP
44. Spiders
45. Snakes
46. Scorpions
47. Wild cats
48. Bears
