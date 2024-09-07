Zelensky, Meloni Talk Power System Recovery, Reconstruction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine met with Italy's Prime Giorgia Meloni, discussing the topics of recovery and reconstruction of the war-affected system in Ukraine.

That's according to the president's post on X , Ukrinform reports.

“On the sidelines of the Ambrosetti Forum, I had a meeting with the President of the Council of Ministers of Italy, Giorgia Meloni. One of the key topics we discussed was Ukraine's recovery and reconstruction, particularly focusing on the restoration of our energy system. We deeply appreciate Italy's decision to host the next Ukraine Recovery Conference in 2025,” the president wrote.

The parties also spoke about the implementation of the Peace Formula, where Italy“plays an active role in each of its points”.

Defense,, reconstruction: Zelensky meets with Italian CEOs

“I thank Giorgia and the Italian people for their support and joint efforts in restoring a just peace,” Zelensky concluded.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Volodymyr Zelensky on September 6 arrived in Italy where he took part in the Ambrosetti Forum and met with representatives from over 30 major Italian companies.