Prince William Kept THIS Secret From Kate Middleton For Three Weeks

Once 'forced' to confirm their relationship, a new detail of Prince William and Kate Middleton's love story has surfaced.

The young Prince William, sure about wanting to marry Kate, had decided to keep a big secret from her for three weeks. The secret is from when the couple went on a romantic trip to Kenya.

In an interview with ITV's Tom Bradby, the Prince of Wales revealed that he secretly carried their engagement ring in his rucksack all those weeks in Kenya before finally proposing to Kate in November 2010.

On his choice of location for the proposal, William said it was where his father (King Charles II ) took him and his brother, shortly after their mother (Princess Diana) died.

"And when deciding where best to propose to Catherine, I could think of no more fitting place than Kenya to get down on one knee,” he told ITV, adding that he

“I knew if this thing disappeared, I'd be in a lot of trouble,” he quipped.

Prince William had proposed marriage to Kate Middleton with an enchanting Ceylon sapphire ring surrounded by 14 diamonds. But it was not just for its monetary value; the ring originally belonged to William's late mother, Princess Diana .

William and Kate's official engagement photo was lensed by renowned photographer Mario Testino at St James' Palace.

Notably, it was one of Princess of Wales' ex-girlfriends, Carly Massy-Birth, who revealed that Prince William was dating Kate Middleton during the confession-like drinking game.

According to media reports, the Palace recognizes William and Kate as a“young, glamorous, dynamic duo” who can modernize and lead the British monarchy into the future.

“There are two roles to a future Queen. One is to produce heirs, which she has done, and the other is to learn how to one day become Queen, and that is very much what we are seeing,” Mirror UK quoted Royal author Katie Nicholl as saying.