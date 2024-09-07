‘Ageless’ Superstar Mammootty Turns 73, Greets Fans Virtually

(MENAFN- IANS) Kochi, Sep 7 (IANS) The most popular superstar of the Malayalam industry, Mammootty, turned 73 on Saturday.

However, on the occasion of the birthday of the superstar, his fans who came to wish him at the stroke of midnight found him missing at his residence here, as he was at his son Dulqar Salman's residence in Chennai.

But the superstar did not disappoint his fans as when he heard about the crowd at his house, here, he made a call to his fans and that was enough for his fans, who soon dispersed.

Settled with his wife here, Mammootty, has always maintained a low profile.

In a career spanning over five decades, the veteran superstar has donned the greasepaint in over 430 films, mostly in Malayalam, Tamil, Telegu, Hindi and English.

Winner of three National Awards for the best actor, he has also won numerous state and other popular awards for his acting, which made him the superstar and gave him the iconic status he holds.

Despite his age, he continues to be the safest bet for any producer.

In 2024, his film 'Brahamyugam' was well received and is also slated for the awards for his stellar performance. His fans call him the 'ageless' superstar.

Another highlight of the superstar is that he is rarely in the news when he comes to the help and support of the weaker sections of the society and has the 'biblical' reference which says: "Don't let the Left hand know what the Right hand is doing."