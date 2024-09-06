Camphor Church Hosts Community Conversation With Local Businesses

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Invitation to Businesses in Haddington, West Philadelphia

Local Church Invites Businesses to Collaborate on Improving Community Life for Children and Families in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Camphor Memorial United Methodist Church is excited to announce a special event,“Community Conversation ,” taking place on Friday, September 13, 2024, from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM at the church, located at 5620 Wyalusing Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19131.The event aims to foster relationships and collaboration between Camphor Church and the local business community. Businesses in the West Philadelphia area are invited to participate in a conversation highlighting ways the church and companies can work together to improve the quality of life for children and families in the surrounding neighborhood.Key goals of the event include:.Strengthening relationships between Camphor Church and local businesses..Providing businesses an opportunity to learn more about the church's mission, programs, and facilities..Identifying opportunities for partnership to enhance community well-being.“Our church has been a part of this community for over a century, and we believe that by collaborating with local businesses, we can create a stronger, more vibrant neighborhood,” said Carol Black, Chair of Camphor's Leadership Team.“We hope this conversation will open doors to new initiatives that support children, families, and the overall quality of life in our area.”Businesses interested in attending are encouraged to RSVP by contacting Carol Black at 215-820-1164 or ...ch.Camphor Memorial United Methodist Church has a long history of community engagement and offers a range of programs designed to uplift and empower the youth and families of West Philadelphia. This "Community Conversation" event is part of the church's ongoing commitment to building partnerships that make a lasting impact on the neighborhood.For more information about the event or to learn more about Camphor Church, please visit .About Camphor Memorial United Methodist ChurchFounded in 1924, Camphor Memorial United Methodist Church has served the West Philadelphia community for 100 years. Camphor Church is dedicated to providing spiritual guidance and tangible support to families and individuals through various ministries, including youth programs, educational initiatives, and community outreach.

Carol Black

Camphor Memorial UMC

+1 215-747-2600

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.