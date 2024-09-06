Ligation Devices Market Is Projected To Reach $1.68 Billion By 2030 CAGR 6.1%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The global Ligation Devices market is projected to reach $1,680.5 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Ligation Devices Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2033 is latest research study released by Allied Market Research evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support (2023-2033). The market Study is segmented by key a region that is accelerating the marketization. The report provides information on market research and development, growth drivers, and the changing investment structure of the Global Ligation Devices Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Ethicon (Johnson and Johnson), Teleflex Incorporated, Olympus Corporation, Applied Medical, ConMed Corporation, Cooper Surgical, Genicon, Grena Think Medical, B.Braun Melsungen AG, and Medtronic. Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Surgeries: Increasing incidences of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disorders, and gastrointestinal conditions are leading to a higher demand for surgical procedures. Ligation devices, used for blood vessel sealing and tissue ligation during surgeries, are essential in these procedures, driving market growth.Growing Demand For Minimally Invasive Surgeries: Minimally invasive surgeries (MIS) such as laparoscopic and robotic-assisted procedures are gaining popularity due to faster recovery times, reduced complications, and shorter hospital stays. Ligation devices play a crucial role in these surgeries, particularly in achieving precise vessel closure and tissue management.Technological Advancements in Ligation Devices: Continuous innovations in ligation device design, including the development of advanced energy-based sealing devices, clips, and bands, have improved their efficiency, safety, and ease of use. These advancements are making ligation devices more effective in various surgical settings, boosting their adoption.Aging Population: The global population is aging, leading to a higher prevalence of age-related health conditions that require surgical intervention, such as cardiovascular diseases, urological disorders, and cancer. This demographic shift is increasing the demand for surgical procedures that use ligation devices.Rising Number of Laparoscopic Procedures: Laparoscopic surgeries, including those for appendectomy, cholecystectomy, and bariatric surgery, rely heavily on ligation devices for vessel sealing and tissue ligation. As the number of these procedures increases globally, the demand for ligation devices grows alongside it.Surge in Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs): The increasing number of ASCs, which perform a wide range of outpatient surgeries, has led to higher demand for efficient, cost-effective ligation devices. These centers prioritize minimally invasive and quick procedures, further driving the market.Have Any Query? Key Findings Of The Study. The largest market share in the global ligation devices market in 2020 was held by the handheld instruments segment, based on product.. The cardiovascular surgeries segment had the highest CAGR in 2020 on the basis of application, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.. The hospitals segment dominated the market in 2020 by end user and is expected to gain more traction in the upcoming years.. During the forecast period, Asia-Pacific region is expected to register a CAGR of 6.8%.Introduction about Ligation Devices MarketLigation Devices Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category)Ligation Devices Market by Application/End UsersLigation Devices Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by ApplicationsGlobal Ligation Devices Sales and Growth Rate (2023-2033)Ligation Devices Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and ApplicationLigation Devices (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.Ligation Devices Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales DataKey Raw Materials Analysis & Price TrendsSupply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis........and view more in complete table of ContentsProcure Complete Report (220+ Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, LATAM, Europe, or Southeast Asia.About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

