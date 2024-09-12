Qatar, Saudi Sign Mou For Training And Research Cooperation Between Ministries Of Interior
Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) H E sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani and Minister of Interior of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia H R H Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz Al Saud witnessing the signing of a cooperation agreement to exchange personal data and information for security purposes, and a MoU for scientific, training and research cooperation between the Ministries of Interior in the two countries. These were signed by Undersecretary of the Qatari Ministry of Interior H E Abdullah bin Khalaf bin Hattab Al Kaabi and Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior H E Dr. Hisham bin Abdulrahman Al Falih on the Saudi side.
